Elizabeth City State University is pushing back the start of its spring semester by a week, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
ECSU will begin its spring semester on Jan. 18 instead of Jan. 11, the campus said in a press release Friday.
The release notes that while omicron is "currently sweeping across the U.S.," experts from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the University of North Carolina System "expect the surge ... will decline rapidly following the holiday season."
“We are opening campus later in January to help reduce the exposure to COVID following the New Year’s holiday, while still giving students and parents advance notice to revise any travel plans,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release. “Unfortunately, COVID is still with us, and we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your friends, and your family.”
ECSU's original move-in date for students returning for the spring semester was Jan. 8-9. That's now been pushed back to Jan. 15-16. ECSU Housing and Residence Life officials will be contacting students with their appointment time and date to move in.
Students who live on campus, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to submit a negative COVID test within 72 hours of returning to campus, ECSU said. That's because even vaccinated persons "can spread the virus, even without showing symptoms," the campus said.
If a student is unable to provide a negative COVID test before returning to campus, they'll be administered a rapid antigen test upon arrival. "A negative test is necessary to enter the residence halls," ECSU said.
ECSU will continue its mask requirement for all indoor facilities, and unvaccinated students will continue to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
According to ECSU's website, the campus had 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between the start of the fall semester on Aug. 16 and the winter break on Dec. 10. Of that number, 95 were students who contracted the virus, 25 were employee cases and one case was a university contractor. Only six cases — four involving employees — remain active, ECSU said.