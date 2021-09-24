Elizabeth City State University continues to be a top performer in the annual U.S. News and World Report's rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country.
According to U.S. News' latest issue, ECSU ranks fourth among Top Public Schools and 10th among Top Performers in Social Mobility in the Regional South category. ECSU also ranks 22nd among the Top Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and 33rd in the Best Regional College South category.
In a related development, ECSU's criminal justice program was recently ranked the most affordable in the nation by University HQ. ECSU's criminal justice program was ranked 28th nationally by Study.com last spring.
According to U.S. News, Top Public Schools are those operated by state governments and partly funded by tax dollars and subsidies from the state. Schools deemed Top Performers on Social Mobility are those putting a focus on economically disadvantaged students by enrolling and graduating large numbers of students awarded Pell Grants. The grants typically are awarded to students who live in households with a family income below $50,000. This year marks the third year U.S. News has included social mobility rankings in the annual issue of best colleges and universities.
For the Best Regional Colleges South ranking, U.S. News said it looks at "performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.” Indicators include a school’s ability to retain and graduate students, its class sizes, undergraduate academic reputation, and how much a school spends per student on instruction and related expenses.
“ECSU continues the hard work necessary to be a top school," Chancellor Karie Dixon said in a press release. "We have been working intentionally to raise the profile of this great university and while this ranking shows that our efforts are being noticed, our faculty and staff continue to strive for excellences at ECSU."
Commenting on ECSU's top ranking for affordability by University HQ, Dr. Chyna N. Crawford, chair of ECSU's Department of Social Services, indicated that the campus's N.C. Promise tuition program helps. In-state students at ECSU pay $500 per semester while out-of-state students pay $2,500 per semester.
“Because criminal justice students tend to be employed in public service, having the most affordable program allows our students to go into the workforce with little debt,” she said. “We are providing these students with the opportunities and experiences to really engage with their classmates and program faculty by truly preparing them to be active participants and change-makers in our criminal justice system.”
ECSU offers criminal justice students a wide variety of extracurricular organizations and activities, including a chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma and the student-run Criminal Justice Club.
ECSU’s criminal justice program has also partnered with an array of criminal justice organizations — law enforcement agencies, victim service organizations, youth services, jails and correctional institutions, and legal offices — to provide students with internship opportunities.