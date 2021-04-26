As a precaution to ongoing protests, Elizabeth City State University and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools have transitioned to remote-learning only for the remainder of the week.
ECSU officials made the announced late Sunday after consulting with city officials regarding ongoing protests. Sunday afternoon, peaceful protesters marched along parts of Hughes Boulevard, to include near the ECSU campus between Edgewood Drive and Herrington Road.
ECPPS has posted an alert at the district website notifying parents of the transition to online-instruction only through Friday.
Starting Monday at 8 a.m. the ECSU campus will remain closed to in-person learning till 5 p.m. Friday. Campus residence halls will be closed starting at noon Tuesday. ECSU advises students to pack their belongings with the intention of no returning to campus for the remainder of the spring semester, which ends next week. Students are encouraged to leave campus as soon as possible. Those who are unable to leave by noon Tuesday should contact the campus Office of Housing and Residence Life at 335-3761.
ECSU encourages students and residents with safety concerns to monitor www.ecsu.edu, ECSU Alert, WRVS FM 89.9, university email accounts and the ECSU Info line at 335-3400.