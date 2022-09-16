Elizabeth City State University is swimming against the tide by recruiting a freshman class this fall that is more than half male.
Enrollment at ECSU this semester has reached 2,149 — a number celebrated by university officials at Tuesday’s meeting of the ECSU Board of Trustees.
But perhaps even more significant is that the enrollment growth includes more male than female students. The incoming freshman class at ECSU this semester is 51.7 percent male and 48.3 percent female.
Marcio Moreno, ECSU’s interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment, told the trustees’ Committee on Academic Excellence Tuesday that the male student enrollment figure is remarkable because it runs counter to a national trend of colleges struggling to recruit and enroll male students.
“That was a big win for us,” Moreno said in an interview Friday, referring to males making up a slight majority of students in the incoming class.
The U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics reports that total undergraduate enrollment nationwide decreased by 9 percent from 17.5 million to 15.9 million students between 2009 and 2020. And the decline has been most precipitous among male students.
The NCES study found that female students accounted for 58 percent of total undergraduate enrollment in fall 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have had an especially significant impact on male enrollment in higher education. NCES found that in 2020, female college enrollment nationwide dropped 2 percent from the previous year but male enrollment dropped 7 percent.
Moreno said Friday that the university’s success in recruiting male students has a lot to do with ECSU’s popular aviation science program.
Beyond that, many students whether male or female come because they like what they see and experience when they visit the campus. Moreno said that if students can be convinced to come for a campus visit, a high percentage will decide to enroll.
“Students are tired of Zoom,” Moreno said Friday. “They are tired of the online (learning).”
And for students who are craving one-on-one interaction with faculty after two years of largely remote instruction, ECSU is the perfect place to find smaller class sizes and individual attention from professors, he said.
“What ECSU represents is what some of them are looking for,” Moreno said.
Moreno said one thing he has stressed during his tenure at ECSU is the importance of students getting to experience an actual class when they visit instead of simply touring the campus. He said the aviation science program has done an especially good job of promoting itself to students when they come for a visit.
“They never say no,” Moreno said, referring to aviation science faculty and staff and their willingness to show prospective students some of the program’s technology and explain its curriculum.
Prior to coming to ECSU, Moreno worked at UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Wilmington, and Fayetteville State University. Before that he was a high school teacher.
Although rural counties in northeastern North Carolina remain a primary source of students at ECSU, students are also coming from some of the state’s larger urban counties.
This fall, Wake, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties joined Pasquotank, Halifax, Pitt and Washington counties as top sources for students enrolling at ECSU.
The five top majors for the future Class of 2026, according to Moreno, are aviation science, business administration, psychology, biology and sports management.
The average high school grade-point average for this year’s freshman class is 3.19, Moreno said.