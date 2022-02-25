Elizabeth City State University police have ordered an evacuation of the ECSU campus following a bomb threat this morning.
Campus police said all students and staff with cars were asked to leave campus immediately. Additionally, students with cars were asked to report to the South Park Sports Complex "so that all students will be accounted for."
Students without cars were advised to go to the Roebuck Stadium parking lot on Herrington Road for evacuation from the campus.
"LEAVE CAMPUS IMMEDIATELY," one message to students states. "Contact your parents to let them know you've left campus."
ECSU staff were advised to also leave and go home and monitor texts and email for updates.
A reporter who visited the sports complex observed campus officials asking students for identifying information like their name and dorm room number. Some were also asking students if they wanted counseling.
Campus police Chief Tommy McMasters couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Stephanie Marquis, a campus spokeswoman, said she was limited in what she could say about the threat but that ECSU "implemented its emergency communications and evacuation plans immediately" after receiving the threat. She said the first message to students and staff went out at 9:20 a.m.
Marquis was checking to see if she could release information about the nature of the threat. She said the investigation of the threat has been turned over to the FBI.
Asked if officials believe today's bomb threat is connected to similar bomb threats made recently at other historically black colleges and universities, Marquis said that would be a question for the FBI.
"Our focus right now is on evacuating the campus safely and quickly as possible," she said.
WAVY-TV 10 reported that a bomb threat was also made today at Norfolk State University. Like ECSU, Norfolk State is also an HBCU.
According to The Washington Post, the FBI has said that 57 HBCUs, places of worship and other faith-based institutions have received bomb threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16. The FBI is investigating all of the incidents as hate crimes, the Post reported.
At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and six received threats Jan. 31, according to the Post's report. On Feb. 1, at least 16 universities closed or swept their campuses.
Before ECSU and Norfolk State were hit with threats earlier today, two were reported on Wednesday at Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, one at Hampton University in Virginia and a fourth at Claflin University in South Carolina.
According to the Post's report, the threats have been made via phone call, email, instant message and anonymous posts online. The FBI said its investigation is “of the highest priority,” with 31 FBI field offices working with local, state and federal law enforcement.
Authorities have yet to find any explosive devices, the Post reported.