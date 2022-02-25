Elizabeth City State University police have ordered an evacuation of the ECSU campus following a bomb threat this morning.
A message from campus police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies to respond to the threat.
All students and staff with cars were asked to leave campus immediately. Additionally, students with cars were asked to report to the South Park Sports Complex "so that all students will be accounted for."
Students without cars were advised to go to the Roebuck Stadium parking lot on Herrington Road for evacuation from the campus.
"LEAVE CAMPUS IMMEDIATELY," one message to students states. "Contact your parents to let them know you've left campus."
ECSU staff were advised to also leave and go home and monitor texts and email for updates.
Campus police Chief Tommy McMasters couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Stephanie Marquis, a campus spokeswoman, said she was limited in what she could say about the threat but that ECSU "implemented its emergency communications and evacuation plans immediately" after receiving the threat. She said the first message to students and staff went out at 9:20 a.m.
Marquis was checking to see if she could release information about the nature of the threat. She said the investigation of the threat has been turned over to the FBI.
Asked if officials believe today's bomb threat is connected to similar bomb threats made recently at other historically black colleges and universities, Marquis said that would be a question for the FBI.
"Our focus right now is on evacuating the campus safely and quickly as possible," she said.