Elizabeth City State University is looking forward to the return of students in August but still has many safety details to work out before in-person classes resume.
“This is an unprecedented time in higher education right now,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in an interview earlier this week.
Dixon said chancellors at the 17 member institutions of the University of North Carolina System are meeting weekly — and sometimes twice weekly — with UNC System President Bill Roper to discuss rapidly evolving information about the coronavirus and the effect the pandemic will have on the university system and its different campuses.
“We’re talking through various scenarios,” Dixon said. “This is a systemwide approach.”
All UNC campuses will be open in the fall but it’s still not entirely clear what that will look like, Dixon said. She and other UNC school chancellors continue to seek guidance from the UNC system for guidance on reopening, she said.
There will likely be some social distancing on campus this fall but the exact expectations are still being worked out, she said.
Also, some masks or other personal protective equipment may be required for those coming on the campus but that is still being determined.
The UNC System office has already decided that summer school will be held online, according to Dixon.
Some students and faculty may be at high risk and may not be comfortable returning to campus this fall, and the university will work to provide online alternatives in those cases where it’s necessary, she said.
“We want to do what’s best for the safety and well-being of our entire campus community,” Dixon said.
Dixon said it’s not yet clear how many students will returning to the campus or how many will be seeking online alternatives.
But the overall enrollment trend is still positive and the university expects increased enrollment in the fall.
“We’re excited about the fact that we’re sill growing,” Dixon said.
Requests for online learning and teleworking arrangements by students, faculty and staff will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Dixon said.
Summer programs that had been slated for May and June have been canceled. Dixon said new student orientations that would have been held on campus will be held virtually, and the university will revisit summer programs for July and make a decision about those programs later.
ECSU has had significant reductions in expenses because it’s suspended travel and spring sports mane changes to other operations.
The university lost a significant amount of revenue when residence hall and dining costs were reimbursed to students this spring, but Dixon said funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will cover much of that shortfall.
Some of the CARES Act funding may also be used to cover the purchase of resources related to the pandemic, such as facemasks and cleaning equipment, Dixon said.
Dixon said ECSU is being careful to use its CARES Act funding in ways that will keep the university in compliance with federal guidelines and reflect good stewardship.
The UNC system has put capital projects on hold in its current budget proposal, so it doesn’t look like ECSU will be getting the funding for a new library in this budget.
But the university will consider when the right time will be to seek the restoration of the library capital funding.
“We’re not going to give up on that,” Dixon said.
Dixon said ECSU understands the pandemic has placed enormous pressure on the state budget.
Although the library construction money is on hold, Dixon said the UNC system’s budget proposal still includes chiller and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the ECSU campus.