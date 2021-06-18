Elizabeth City State University officials are pushing for more fundraising staff and more involvement in fundraising by university trustees in a comprehensive effort to boost giving to the university.
During a recent meeting of trustees’ Finance, Audit and Advancement Committee, Vice Chancellor Anita Walton updated trustees on the campus’s fundraising progress.
Walton said the campus had raised $1.49 million, exceeding this fiscal year’s goal of $1.4 million. The fiscal year ends June 30.
Last year the university raised $1.62 million. The previous fiscal year the university raised $1 million.
Comparing ECSU to other institutions in the University of North Carolina System, ECSU ranks 17th among the 17 institutions in number of fundraising professionals, with five, and 16th in development budget, at $791,640.
Walton noted that ECSU does not actually have five employees devoted entirely to fundraising but counts work by other university professionals in support of fundraising.
ECSU also ranked last in total gift receipts at $1.7 million. The university ranks 13th in return on investment in the development area. Return on investment is $2.15 raised for every $1 spent.
“We’re making the most of the $791,000 that we do have in our development budget,” Walton said.
Walton said ECSU is increasing staff responsibility and accountability for fundraising. At the same, more staffing and increased investment in fundraising likely would yield good results, she said.
Trustee Andy Culpepper, who chairs the committee, said he thought it might be useful to focus on those donors who have been identified as top potential givers.
Culpepper also thought trustees could help by contacting some of those potential donors.
“Maybe the Board of Trustees would know some of those people and could help you in the fundraising effort,” he said.
Walton said the university can make information about donors available to trustees.
“I think that would be good use of your trustees’ time,” Culpepper said.
Walton said that could be helpful.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon said the university needs to be intentional about increasing investment in advancement operations. That goal is identified in the campus’s five-year strategic plan, she said. The university can do much more fundraising as it grows its fundraising staff, Dixon said.
Dixon told Culpepper that she totally agrees with him that a list of top potential givers “will give the trustees an opportunity to become more engaged from the fundraising side.”
“We’ve come a long way but still have a long way to go with our fundraising,” Dixon said, adding that she appreciates Walton’s leadership in fundraising.
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Jan King Robinson said the data continue to paint a picture of inequity in the UNC System.
Dixon said the UNC System Board of Governors has made a significant investment to bring the fundraising software at smaller institutions and minority-serving institutions up to par with that at larger schools.
UNC and ECSU will continue to look at investment in advancement, Dixon said.
Trustee Harold Barnes said the UNC System needs to continue to increase investment in fundraising at ECSU.
Walton noted that the total number of donors for this year is very close to where ECSU was at the same time last year. Last year 1,415 donated to ECSU; this year donor number is 1,423.
The university did not have a specific goal but did want to increase its donor base, Walton said. ECSU ended fiscal year 2020 with 1,495 donors.
When donors are divided by type, alumni donors is the largest group, with 783 this year compared to 813 last year. The goal for this year is 1,071 in order to keep alumni giving at a 6.7 percent participation rate.
“Other individual” donors have increased to 526 compared with 484 last year. Forty-four corporate donors gave money to ECSU this year compared to 48 last year. Meanwhile, 21 foundations gave to ECSU, compared to 16 last year. The number of other organizations giving to ECSU decreased to 49. Last year’s number was 54.
About 425 individuals gave last year who have not given so far this year, Walton said.
Total giving by alumni was $435,161 last year and $325,614 this year. Other individual donors gave $186,623 last year but increased their giving to $317,574 this year. Corporate giving was $337,966 last year but risen to $438,156 this year.
Foundation giving was $279,885 last year and $308,266 this year.
There has been a particularly noticeable decline in giving by other organizations. Last year it was $388,299 but this year only $108,508.
“The other organizations, that’s the area where I wanted to draw your attention to,” Walton told committee members.
Last year around this time the university received a large gift from a trust of about $184,000. In addition, about $267,000 in gifts were received from organizations last year that have not been repeated this year, Walton noted.
Some of the organizations may repeat their giving this year and others may not, she said.
“But we are very much focused on those organizations and we have some solicitations that we are doing in the closeout of the year,” Walton said.
The university has submitted funding proposals to various organizations and individuals in the amount of $2.4 million. Of the 33 proposals submitted, 21 have been funded for a total of $630,782 while six remain under review that would account for $1,047,250.
ECSU trustees themselves are giving at a 91 percent rate, and their donations total $57,215. The ECSU Foundation Board is giving at a 100 percent rate, and their donations total $24,910. Walton noted that trustee giving is expected to reach 100 percent also.
The university’s first-ever virtual Foundation Gala this year raised $108,309, exceeding the goal of $100,000.
The ECSU Day of Giving, which was rescheduled from April 30 to May 21, exceeded its goal of $50,047, raising $53,347. About 365 donors participated in the Day of Giving.