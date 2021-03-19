Encouraged by the downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases, Elizabeth City State University officials announced Friday the campus will return to its normal learning environment for the fall semester.
“We continue to be encouraged by the decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, both on campus and throughout the state and with the increased number of vaccinations being given,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.”
A normal learning environment includes in-person classroom learning, in-person campus events and activities and campus buildings and facilities returning to normal hours of operation.
University officials made their decision based on current data and projections of future cases of COVID-19 and the growing number of people who are getting vaccinated.
According to ECSU’s coronavirus reporting page on its website, the university had no active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. It’s reported 31 student cases and two employee cases this spring, but all 33 persons have recovered.
ECSU said it will continue to adhere to all state and UNC-system guidelines as preparations are made for the fall semester. The university’s number one priority continues to be the health and wellness of its students and campus community.
Since last fall, ECSU has accommodated on-campus students by adjusting academic instruction, to include online learning only for some classes, and adjusting its business operations.
“I thank the faculty, staff and students for their continued commitment and dedication to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our campus community during this pandemic,” Dixon said.
ECSU encourages students, staff and faculty to continue monitoring their campus email, ECSU social media and the Viking Compass website for updates on next fall semester.