Elizabeth City State University has suspended its fall athletics because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said in a press release Friday.
ECSU said its decision was based on the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's decision to suspend fall athletic competitions on Thursday.
Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon called the decision "difficult" but said it was made "with the health, safety and well-being of our student athletes and administrators as the number one priority.”
“When ECSU athletics resumes, I know our students, employees, alumni and fans will be there to support our Mighty Vikings,” she said.
The CIAA said its decision was "informed by the reality" that several CIAA schools are located in states seeing "dramatic increases" in new COVID-19 cases.
“This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions,” the CIAA said.
ECSU currently plans to return to campus on Aug. 11.
George Bright, ECSU athletic director, said the decision to suspend this fall's athletics program was difficult but he believes it was the right thing to do.
“Like the CIAA, the safety, health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, staff and ECSU stakeholders is our number one priority,” Bright said. “We are committed to ensuring our Viking student athletes have a positive experience with a continued focus on their physical and mental well-being. It indeed was a difficult decision, but it was the right decision.”
The CIAA is exploring the possibility of a modified schedule for football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country in spring 2021. No time frame has been set for the decision.
Student-athlete scholarships for the fall 2020 semester will be honored, the CIAA said.
Kevin Wade, ECSU’s associate vice chancellor for student affairs, said the future of fall student activities at the campus is also being discussed.
“Currently, staff members are developing a plan that will provide intentional and impactful engagement programming to be delivered in-person, hybrid and virtual for fall 2020," he said.
The Student Government Association and the Campus Activities Board are involved in developing the plans to ensure student participation, he said.