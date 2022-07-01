The Elizabeth City State University Foundation Board's new leadership team began two-year terms on Friday.
Kimrey Rhinehardt will serve as the foundation board's chair, Chantel Cherry Lassiter will serve as vice chair, Dr. Lenora Jarvis Mackey as secretary and Jermaine McKinley as treasurer.
“Congratulations to our Foundation Board members on their newly-elected roles," ECSU Chancelor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. "We appreciate their leadership and collaboration to preserve and enhance the well-being of our beloved institution."
Established in 1971, the ECSU Foundation Board is a nonprofit created to support the university, its students and faculty through fundraising and philanthropic efforts.
Rhinehardt founded Gray Zone Strategies, LLC in 2017, a company offering professional services in higher education, management consulting, corporate strategy, business development and nonprofit strategy.
Rhinehardt also teaches public and international affairs, and conflict management and resolution, at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Prior to starting her own company, Rhinehardt worked for the UNC System for 13 years. She served as chief federal legislative and policy adviser to the UNC Board of Governors, the University System president, the UNC General Administration leadership, and the 17 UNC System campuses and their chancellors, and UNC's affiliate organizations.
Rhinehardt earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in conflict management and resolution from UNC Wilmington.
Lassiter opened the Chantel Cherry Lassiter Law Office nearly three years ago. In her work, she represents underserved communities focusing on civil rights, child custody and support, juvenile law, and personal injury cases.
Lassiter served as a Guardian Ad Litem with the North Carolina Judicial Branch, as well as staff attorney with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. She began her legal career as a paralegal, and then spent eight years as a child support agent with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A native of Hertford who now lives in Elizabeth City, Lassiter holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from ECSU, a master’s degree in public administration from Strayer University, and a law degree from North Carolina Central University.
Jarvis-Mackey is the president and CEO of River City Community Development Corp. as well as the founder of a youth development nonprofit organization in Currituck.
Jarvis-Mackey earned her elementary education degree from ECSU, but never worked as a teacher. Shortly after graduation, she and her husband moved to Brooklyn, New York, where Jarvis-Mackey worked as a social worker after taking both teacher and social work exams. Before leaving New York, Jarvis-Mackey worked as a community organizer for residents of a large public housing community.
In December 2021, Jarvis-Mackey was recognized for her service career when ECSU awarded her an honorary doctorate degree.
McKinley is finance director for Amazon. He previously worked as an executive and chief financial officer for Oracle, Patheon, Covance, Dell and GE Healthcare.
According to ECSU, McKinley specializes in "improving business operations, performance, and process improvement to drive revenue, generate cost savings, and promote a positive work environment." His work covers such diverse industries such as information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and corporate financial planning.
McKinley earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Carolina State University.