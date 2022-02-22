Next month’s Founders Day Convocation at Elizabeth City State University will be in-person, but the Founders Day Scholarship Gala will again be held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dr. Patricia “Trish” Rhyne Johnson, an ECSU alumnus and retired educator, will be the keynote speaker for the convocation scheduled for Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Johnson, who retired from the Caldwell County Schools as an associate superintendent in 2018, spent 34 years as an educator. In 1994, she became the first African-American woman to serve as a school principal in the Catawba County Schools since desegregation.
The annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV will follow on Saturday, March 12. To protect against the spread of COVID, gala events will be held virtually, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a ceremony honoring this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. The After Party will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125, with $100 of the cost tax-deductible because it’s a gift to the Elizabeth City State University Foundation’s general scholarship fund. The gala is sponsored by the ECSU Foundation, a nonprofit that raises scholarship funding for students.
ECSU is celebrating the 131st year of its founding this year.