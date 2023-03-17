...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECSU Founders Day Scholarship Gala nets record $172K
Elizabeth City State University raised a record-breaking $172,000 through its annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala last weekend.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon reported during her presentation to the ECSU Board of Trustees Thursday that the amount raised during the March 11 event raised topped the previous high mark by $33,000.
After two years of holding virtual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECSU Foundation returned to an in-person gala this year. More than 400 people attended the gala, which Dixon noted is the ECSU Foundation Board's largest fundraiser.
In other business Thursday, Vice Chancellor for Operations Alyn Goodson and architects from the Little firm updated the trustees' Committee on Operational Excellence on the designs for both a new residence hall and new dining hall. The budgets for the residence hall and dining hall, respectively, are $40 million and $15 million.
Goodson explained that because it is difficult to build a building in the current market, the buildings have been designed based on 90 percent of their total budget. That allows 10 percent of leeway to navigate the market, he said.
The new residence hall will be 74,423 square feet and will have 352 total beds.
Architect Eric Schoenagel told trustees that the design for the residence hall's lobby will feature a "wow factor" since it's an area that welcomes students to the building.
The design also features a lot of glass in order to bring natural light into the building and facilitate views of an adjacent "park" area.
Trustee Justin Waddell asked about the safety of large amounts of glass given the potential for high winds during storms.
The architects responded that the building has been designed to withstand high winds. They added that one consideration has been ensuring there are no tree limbs in the area that might be likely to cause damage to windows.
Goodson said the design "really tried to balance safety with modernization."
The dining hall has been designed to accommodate a variety of menu and seating options, and will feature an open kitchen layout. The exterior of the building has been designed with a "front porch" look to make the dining hall inviting, architects said.
In another presentation to the trustees Thursday, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown reported that the grant awards earned through the Office of Student Affairs in 2022-23 totaled $981,400, up from $406,270 in 2021-22 and $546,000 in 2020-21.
Brown attributed the increase to the high visibility of student affairs programs and to the success of the student affairs team's work.
"It's almost like a snowball of sorts," Brown said.