An Elizabeth City State University professor’s work on harnessing energy through photosynthesis has garnered an additional $450,000 in funding.
ECSU, which is one of three historically black colleges and universities to receive major funding from the Nuclear Security Administration for research into alternative energy options, received the grant from North Carolina Central University for its part in the project, according to Annemarie Delgado, director of ECSU’s Office of Sponsored Programs.
The $450,000 grant funds Bijandra Kumar’s ongoing research into alternative energy options and more efficient and less expensive means to convert plant carbon dioxide to fuel.
Kumar, an assistant professor in ECSU’s Department of Technology, explained that plants convert carbon dioxide into sugar using sunlight — but the process is slow.
Scientists like Kumar are seeking a way to use an electrochemical reduction process to convert carbon dioxide into methanol, syngas, ethanol and formic acid.
“The process needs inexpensive catalysts to break relatively stable CO2 (carbon dioxide) molecules,” said Kumar, who joined the ECSU faculty in September 2017.
ECSU announced in January that it had been awarded a $207,600 grant from Qatar University to fund Kumar’s renewable energy research.
The current project looks at inorganic compounds known as MXenes can be used for different applications such as electronic devices, sensors, and energy storage materials due to their unique electronic and physical properties.
“However, less is known about (MXenes’) catalytic activity for CO2 electrochemical conversion,” Kumar said.
Kumar explained that current catalysts such as gold work efficiently, but are expensive, and therefore the system of conversion requires an affordable alternative.
The ECSU team will cooperate with NCCU and the Nuclear Security Administration for “cross-fertilizing our research with methods for multi-scale computer modeling as well as machine learning to improve the materials that we will be growing and the devices that we will be making.”
ECSU students are engaged in research activities related to “nanocatalysts, CO2 electrochemical conversion and advanced characterization techniques,” Kumar said.
“At ECSU, we have a great facility to perform this research project and many students have gained first-hand experience in the field of nanotechnology,” he said.
One postdoctoral student will also be hired to support research activities in Kumar’s research lab.
“One of the great things about this project is that our students will gain new experiences working at National Research Laboratories with great scientists during the summer,” Kumar said.