U.S. Rep. Alma Adams told graduating seniors at Elizabeth City State University's 175th commencement Saturday that they and other recent graduates are among the reasons she is optimistic about America's future.
"People want to write you off as a lost generation, but I don't buy that," said Adams, a Democrat who represents North Carolina's 12th Congressional District and was re-elected last month to a fifth term.
In her keynote address, Adams encouraged ECSU graduates to seize the opportunities that await them.
"Now that you know the way, go the way — and go all the way," Adams said.
She told graduates it's their time to step up and lead.
"Because ECSU is excellence, you know that makes you excellence, too," Adams said. "Now the ball is in your court."
Spencer Edwards, who earned a bachelor of science degree in aviation science, was the Bearer of the Mace at Saturday's ceremony. Edwards earned the honor based on being the non-transfer student with the highest cumulative grade-point average in this year's graduating class.
Lyla Gray Hanig, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education, was Bearer of the Shield at the ceremony. Hanig earned the honor based on being the transfer student with the highest cumulative GPA. Hanig transferred to ECSU from College of The Albemarle.
Both Edwards and Hanig finished with cumulative GPAs of 4.0.
Edwards, who is from King, came to ECSU because it offered the only four-year degree in aviation science in North Carolina. His career goal is to become an airline pilot.
"After graduation, I hope to become a flight instructor at the school here," Edwards said. That will enable him to log flight hours to become eligible for employment at an airline.
Edwards said he attended an aviation camp at the airport in Greensboro when he was 12, and his interest in flying has continued to grow ever since.
He said he has enjoyed getting to know students and faculty alike in his time at ECSU.
Hanig, a native of Currituck County and the daughter of state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has accepted a position as a kindergarten teacher at Jarvisburg Elementary School beginning in January.
"I made it to the top and now I'm back in kindergarten," Hanig quipped, referencing a message that also was emblazoned across the top of her cap.
"I love the tight-knit community," Hanig said. "Your professors know who you are by name."
She said the educator preparation program has made her ready to hit the ground running when she starts next month as a kindergarten teacher at Jarvisburg Elementary School.
Other graduates receiving degrees Saturday included Camden native Miah Jacocks, who earned a master of education degree in elementary education. Now in her seventh year as a teacher at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School in Elizabeth City, Jacocks said she eventually would like to become a reading specialist.
Jacocks, who graduated from ECSU in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, said she is passionate about helping students learn to read. Reading opens the door to learning about everything else, she noted.
Jacocks has taught in grades 1-4. "I'm passionate about helping the young children learn reading so that when they get to the upper grades, they're not embarrassed," Jacocks said. "They know how to read."
Jacocks said she found everything she learned in the master of education program to be practical and applicable to what she does every day in the public school classroom. The program was demanding but enjoyable, she said.
"Everybody is here to help you," Jacocks said.
She said Sheila Williams, chair of the ECSU Department of Education and director of the teacher education/student teaching program, had been a wonderful mentor for her.
"She has been there for me every step of the way," Jacocks said.
Four students were recognized at the ceremony for their commissioning as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army: Christopher L. Burrow, Bianca M. Chambers, Joshua S. Cox, and Azjiana M. Spencer.
Class of 2023 President Jada Jones in her remarks at commencement celebrated graduates' resilience. She noted the COVID-19 pandemic had posed challenges, starting with disruption of students' spring semester in 2020.
Jones recalled that students experienced another harsh disruption in April 2021 "due to the senseless killing of Mr. Andrew Brown right in out front yard." She was referring to the shooting death of Brown, an unarmed Black man suspected of selling illegal drugs, by three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies.
Former National Alumni Association President Abdul Rasheed was awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service at Saturday's event. Rasheed, a native of Henderson, is a 1969 graduate of ECSU and a decades-long leader in community development projects across the state.
In her remarks, Provost Farrah J. Ward mentioned that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal legislation that banned discrimination on the basis of sex at institutions of higher education. She noted that prior to 1972, the Bearer of the Mace at ECSU was always the male student with the highest cumulative grace point average — even if a female student had a higher GPA.
Student Government Association President Cheneic McCullough encouraged fellow graduates "to continue to dream big."
Chancellor Karrie Dixon thanked James Holmes of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors for being a champion for ECSU.
Holmes said the Board of Governors celebrates the work being done at ECSU under Dixon's leadership. He told graduates they have been good student ambassadors for ECSU, and now it's time to be good alumni ambassadors.
ECSU Board of Trustees Chair Stephanie Johnson also congratulated the graduates.
"We know that continued success awaits you," Johnson said.