Elizabeth City State University graduates who are teaching in North Carolina elementary classrooms led the way among University of North Carolina System schools in a recent review of student achievement.
Shelia Williams, ECSU’s director of teacher education, shared the information with the ECSU Board of Trustees at the June 27 meeting of the trustees’ Committee on Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth.
An analysis of Education Value-Added Assessment System Data for the 2019 school year found 93.55% of students in classrooms taught by recent graduates of ECSU either met or exceeded growth in K-2 reading, which was the highest percentage in the UNC System.
The report also noted major awards won in the 2021-22 school year by teachers and school administrators who are ECSU graduates. Nicole Wooten, for example, was named Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools Teacher of the Year. Jennifer Pride was named Wake County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, and Keith Richardson was Wake County Public Schools Principal of the Year.
A recent survey of teachers’ employers found ECSU was average in most areas among North Carolina institutions. However, they scored the highest in the UNC System on effectiveness for teaching tasks, using state- or district- mandated assessments to inform instruction, and maintaining a classroom environment that enables students to learn.
Areas identified where ECSU teaching graduates need improvement included teaching in ways that support English Language learners, teaching in ways that support students with special needs/exceptional children, and teaching in ways that support academically gifted students.
Williams said ECSU’s plan for improving preparation in those areas includes:
• Providing professional development on English language learners.
• Incorporating professional development on special needs and gifted education within the methods course and seminar courses.
• Placing students in schools for clinical practice that have a high percentage of the ELL population when feasible.
• Ensuring students have the opportunity to work with special needs and gifted students.
• Creating a required hallmark assignment and/or activity addressing the needs of gifted children.
ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward reminded trustees that Chancellor Karrie Dixon is fond of saying that while aviation is ECSU’s flagship program, education is its premier program.
The report also mentioned efforts to recruit students majoring in teacher education. Those efforts include a recruitment video that features teacher education majors, recruitment of Dare County students through the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Program, and a weeklong residential summer camp for high school girls throughout the 21-county service area.
Also, in conjunction with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, a career and technical education teacher track partnership is being developed.