Elizabeth City State University continues to strengthen internship opportunities for students.
Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, reported to ECSU trustees’ Committee on Student Excellence Monday that 57 percent of graduates in the university’s Class of 2022 participated in at least one internship during their time at ECSU.
Provost Farrah J. Ward also reported to the Committee on Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth on the university’s efforts to strengthen internships and other so-called “real life” learning experiences.
Each school of the university now has a career adviser who is part of the Office of Student Affairs but who works closely with the Office of Academic Affairs, Ward said. Previously, faculty members served as part-time career advisers, Ward said. This is the first time ECSU has employed full-time career advisers.
The first Viking Entrepreneurship Week held on the campus in April was another expansion of real life experiences for students. Ward noted that ECSU students won the first- and third-place prizes in the entrepreneurship competition, while a student from N.C. A&T State University finished second.
The university also raised $7,410 in private donations to fund passport applications for students interested in studying abroad. The goal was 50 students during the 2021-22 academic year and a total of 57 who applied for passports.
ECSU has five students studying abroad this summer.
The aviation program has developed a partnership with United Airlines and is working on a new partnership with Republic Airlines.
A number of Emergency Management students this academic year were able to earn certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The university also is working to expand its online degree programs. An online degree option in aviation science is in development, and a letter of intent has been submitted to the University of North Carolina System for an online program in health and wellness.
ECSU has hired Tarsha Rogers as a full-time director for the Center for Teaching and Learning. Ward said this is the first time the center has had a full-time director.
Brown also reported that the university administered 10,941 COVID-19 tests in 2021-22 and had only 106 positive cases, for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent.
“We did extremely well this year,” Brown said, referring to COVID management. “That speaks to a full-campus buy-in — students, faculty and staff.”
Visitors to the campus also have been cooperative and helpful in complying with COVID protocols, he said.
The occupancy rate of campus housing also has been good this year, Brown said, with about 90 percent occupancy in fall 2021 and about 84 percent this past spring.
The Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series also has generated positive feedback, with 98 percent of survey respondents providing positive responses.
The Community Connections initiative also has raised $78,793 through individual donors like Microsoft, First Citizens Bank, and Duke Energy Foundation.