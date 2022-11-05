ECSU: Gunshots reported in Shepard Street area From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth City State University officials have notified students that the area around Shepard Street has been cleared and it is safe to resume normal traffic. The campus was never under threat, an ECSU text said.There apparently has been a report of shots fired in the Shepard Street area of downtown Elizabeth City.ECSU sent a text message to students at 2:59 p.m. today urging them to "stay away from the area." An Elizabeth City Police Department official said the department will issue a news release regarding the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Official Student Ecsu University Weaponry News Release Text Message Department State University Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson charged with nine felony child sex charges, bond set at $1MFreeman again moves Walton from city manager's officeUPDATE: Search continues for EC man who escaped custody in CurrituckWalton may again have been reassigned by FreemanHP investigating wreck involving Pasquotank Sheriff's vehicleCounty announces Commissioner Sterritt has diedBiggs asks LGC to review city reimbursement, purchase card policiesHigh School Volleyball | Perquimans sweeps Roxboro Community in 1A NCHSAA eastern regional championship, reaches state title matchEdenton UMC vote to 'disaffiliate' from greater church failsCandy away: First in Flight fest returns Saturday Images