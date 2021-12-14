Elizabeth City State University has hired a former Vikings assistant head coach as the team's new top Viking.
Marcus Hilliard was introduced Tuesday afternoon as the Vikings new head football coach. Hilliard is a 2004 graduate of ECSU who previously served in the Vikings football program as a former assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Hilliard back at ECSU,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “He was a respected member of the athletic program and helped lead our football program for 13 years, and we welcome him back home to the Vikings. Our students are fortunate to have a coach with a winning record and passion for the game.”
Hilliard will take over the Vikings program in January after serving the last three seasons as assistant head coach at Virginia Union University.
“I’m excited to be back home and ready to get to work,” said Hilliard, who is native of Goldsboro. “This opportunity is not one that I take lightly. The opportunity to impact such a group of talented student-athletes on and off the field is why I wake up and do this job every day. It’s my obligation to every player that puts on that ECSU jersey agreeing to trust the process and join me on this journey. I’m glad to be here and looking forward to restoring ECSU football.”
Hilliard comes to ECSU with a host of accolades, including being recognized as the American Football Coaches Association's 2018 Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.
“Coach Hilliard is the right person for this job. From running our defensive line to helping recruit new talent, coach understands our team and our campus," ECSU Athletic Director George Bright said. "He has helped developed star athletes over his career, and we look forward to seeing what he’ll do with the Vikings football team.”
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Hilliard worked three seasons as the assistant head coach at Virginia Union, where he also served as co-defensive line coordinator. Hilliard led the Panthers defensive unit, managed the football program's budget and scholarships, and served as the professional football scout liaison.
Hilliard spent 14 seasons with the Vikings, and served eight of them as the team's defensive coordinator. Under his tutelage, he produced a combined 16 All-CIAA First-, Second-Team and Honorable Mention performers.