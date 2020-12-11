Attendance will be limited when Elizabeth City State University’s holds commencement for the Class of 2020 Saturday in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19, only 10 people will be allowed in the auditorium at one time. Also, masks must be worn on campus at all times.
The commencement, ECSU’s 171st, will be livestreamed on ECSU’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m., students will arrive at the Fine Arts Center and the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. There will be no formal speeches or remarks during the ceremony.
Graduates and up to five guests will enter the campus at the main entrance.
Graduates and their guests will enter the building and wait until they are guided by ushers to enter the auditorium. Once the graduate’s name is called, he or she will walk across the stage and take a photo with Chancellor Karrie Dixon.
Graduates will then exit the stage and return to the lobby where they will receive a gift bag. Graduates and guests will then exit the building.
One of the graduates who’ll be picking up his diploma Saturday is Gates County native Daniel Ashley, ECSU’s fall 2020 Bearer of the Mace. The honor is bestowed on the undergraduate, non-transfer student who achieves the highest grade-point average. Ashley is graduating with a GPA of 3.941.
“When I was notified, I was extremely excited and very proud,” Ashley said. “I told my mother immediately as it is one of my most proud accomplishments.”
Ashley said he chose to major in mechanical engineering technology because he enjoys mathematics and engineering, especially “observing how mechanisms work.”
“I have always been interested in vehicles, motors, and fluid mechanics,” Ashley said. “I also knew that engineering was a well-paying field that is continually growing.”
Ashley said he plans to work in shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. He also plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration and pursue his interest in real estate investing.
After Saturday’s commencement ceremony, graduates and their guests will find photo stations with backdrops across campus. They are invited to stop at the various stations to take family photos.
As part of the fall commencement exercise, there will be three special presentations made and broadcast during the livestreamed event. Drs. Ronald and Velma Blackmon will be honored as ECSU professors emeriti, and ECSU alumna Lenora Jarvis-Mackey will receive an honorary doctorate.