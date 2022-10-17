Elizabeth City State University graduates Amanda Norwood (left), of Mint Hill, and Jamie Gibbs, of Pamlico County, were part of the Class of 1992 reunion during ECSU homecoming festivities last weekend.
Viking Pride was unleashed in a big way as hundreds of people watched the annual Elizabeth City Homecoming Parade on a cool sun-splashed Saturday morning.
Mayor Kirk Rivers was the parade Grand Marshall and he was followed by the ECSU band and cheerleaders, alumni and student groups and other local organizations.
A sea of Viking blue was evident along the entire parade route but was especially deep along the waterfront in front of Museum of the Albemarle. Hours later, ECSU capped off a week of Homecoming activities by defeating Lincoln (Pa.) 21-19.
Jamie Gibbs and Amanda Norwood arrived early Saturday as part of a group of graduates celebrating their 30th class reunion from ECSU.
Gibbs, of Pamlico County, was the class president of the 1992 graduating class and said getting together with former classmates was a memorable experience.
“To come back and see all the hoopla and all the excitement was really good,” Gibbs said. “The weather couldn’t have been better. It was great to come back and see my classmates because we are one big happy family.”
Gibbs said 70 people from the class of 1992 came back for Homecoming. In addition to attending the parade and football game the class had a formal dinner on Friday, a dance on Saturday night and a prayer breakfast on Sunday morning. He said one graduate came from as far as Seattle.
“I have not been able to comeback for about 10 years and coming back here was so exciting,” Gibbs said. “Those 30 years have gone by very quickly.”
Norwood, of Mint Hill, tries to comeback for Homecoming every year but said this past weekend’s trip was even more special. Norwood said she was one of the first students to graduate with a Music Industry Studies degree and she is now in the music publishing industry.
“I love Elizabeth City,” Norwood said. “My favorite part is being at the football game and seeing the band. I am a fellow alumnus of the Elizabeth City State University marching Vikings. Viking Pride.”
Rosalind Rosa, of Elizabeth City, was one of several members of Zeta Phi Beta sorority that marched and helped at Saturday’s parade. But the parade was one of just several activities the sorority was involved in during homecoming week. Rosa is a 2005 ECSU graduate and is a teacher at Currituck High School.
Rosa said around 30 sorority members volunteered at the parade and completed several tasks.
“We are excited to be here at the parade,” Rosa said. “Everybody is glad to be back to fellowship and have a good time. A lot of people couldn’t comeback last year because of COVID but we are here and we made it through COVID. This is like old family friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time getting back together.”
Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence said Homecoming is an event that the city looks forward to and supports each fall. Spence prepared and cooked chicken, fish and ribs at a tailgate party before the football game.
“It brings everybody together,” Spence said.
Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said Homecoming is the largest event the city hosts that brings people back to Elizabeth City. He said the coordination between ECSU, the city’s police and fire departments, parks and recreation, public utilities department and other agencies is instrumental in organizing the parade.
“Safety is always first and foremost in our planning,” Clark said. “This is a great event.”