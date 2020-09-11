A statewide campaign to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention will be based on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
Driving into the main entrance to the campus it’s hard to miss the large red heart on the lawn behind the university archway. Known as the “Heart of Hope,” the project is raising money to help disseminate information about the warning signs of suicide and the ways to get help to those who need it.
The red heart on the ECSU lawn was formed by placing small red flags in the ground. Right now the heart is a red outline but “we’re going to fill it up with red flags,” said John Chappell, who chairs the Greater Elizabeth City Out of the Darkness Walk.
“We need funds to keep the work going,” said Chappell, who noted that the $10 it costs to buy a flag will cover the cost of 50 “lifesaver” guides, which list warning signs of suicide and provide information about how to get help.
“It’s a tremendous resource,” Chappell said of the lifesaver guide.
The Out of the Darkness event this year is billed as the Out Of The Darkness Experience because it’s being held virtually rather than through an actual walk.
The goal is to place 1,494 red flags, each representing someone who died by suicide in North Carolina in 2018.
At the 2019 Out of the Darkness Walk in Elizabeth City there were 1,527 red flags, representing each person who died by suicide in the state in 2017.
Betsy Rhodes, associate area director with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said North Carolina is one of only three states that reported a decrease in deaths by suicide from 2018 to 2019.
The declining number is evidence that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is making a difference, Chappell said.
The red flags also represent the warning signs that someone might be considering suicide. The signs include talking about killing oneself, telling others you are a burden to others, talking about feeling trapped or having no reason to live, withdrawing from activities, giving away prized possessions, and acting recklessly.
The red flags have a special meaning for Chappell and his family. He lost his father to suicide in 2014 and his father’s favorite color was red, he said.
Rhodes said organizers decided to charge $10 for each flag because they wanted the project to be something people can participate in even during the financially stressed times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chappell said ECSU has been a great partner for AFSP.
The university hosted the Out of the Darkness Walk last year and was extremely helpful and cooperative as the event was being planned and carried out, Rhodes said.
Rhodes said ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon donated 100 red flags — one representing each county in the state — to highlight the project’s statewide scope.
Dixon said the university’s involvement reflects its concern for students’ all-around wellbeing.
“As educators, we not only care about the success of our students in the classroom, we also care about their overall health and wellbeing,” Dixon said Thursday as the Heart of Hope project was being launched. “The coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to focus on mental health in addition to physical health. This has been a very stressful time for all of us, and we need to provide the necessary services to support the emotional and mental health of our campus community.”
The giant red heart on the lawn is perfectly suited to a social media campaign, Rhodes said.
“We’re hoping it goes viral,” she said.
More information about the Greater Elizabeth City Out Of The Darkness Walk/Experience can be found at afsp.org/elizabethcity. Red flags may be purchased for $10 each by visiting NCProjectRedFlag.attendease.com.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifelife can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.