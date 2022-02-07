Elizabeth City State University's schedule of Black History Month programs got off to a roaring start last week with an appearance by Erik Moses, president of the Nashville Superspeedway.
Moses, who became the first Black president of a NASCAR-sanctioned speedway in August 2020, spoke Thursday evening as part of ECSU’s Community Connections lecture series. About 50 students and residents turned out to hear about his experiences as head of the speedway.
When Moses was named president the mile-and-a-third long oval was owned by Dover Motorsports Inc., and it had been closed since 2012. Moses said he knew he was facing a monumental task in breathing life back into the speedway, which originally opened shortly after the turn of the new millennium.
“We had to overcome a lot of naysayers,” Moses said.
Those doubts, or challenges, as Moses calls them, are why he enjoys his career.
“I like those kinds of challenges,” he said.
One student asked Moses about potential obstacles he had to overcome as the first Black man to lead a NASCAR speedway. He said he never considered the idea of being the first Black speedway president when offered the opportunity.
“That didn’t mean a whole lot to me at the time,” he said.
Moses said the racing community has not made him feel unwanted. In fact, he's had the opposite experience, he said.
“I’ve been welcomed,” Moses said.
Moses holds an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and law degree from Duke University. He has made a career in sports entertainment. Prior to being named president of Nashville Superspeedway, he was president of the XFL DC Defenders professional football team.
Part of Moses’ plan to reopen the speedway in time for the 2021 racing season included about $10 million in renovations. In June 2021, Moses oversaw his first NASCAR Cup Series event as speedway president. The weekend concluded with driver Kyle Larson winning the Ally 400.
That race attracted 40,000 fans and marked the first racing sellout since the pandemic began, Moses said. Overall, the series weekend drew 75,000 fans and contributed $20 million to the local economy.
Since January 2021, the speedway has been able to donate more than $90,000 to community-based projects, he said.
Moses envisions the speedway as a steady economic force for the residents of middle Tennessee, he said. To achieve that, he hopes eventually the track will be able to host hundreds of events, many of them non-racing related, throughout the year.
Moses noted that anyone who follows NASCAR knows the sport is heavily reliant on corporate sponsorships. Relationships with sponsors is key in auto racing because it costs about $30 million a year to run a “top-flight NASCAR team,” he said.
The Nashville Superspeedway came under new ownership when Concord-based Speedway Motorsports acquired Dover Motorsports last December. According to reports at the time, the deal was worth $131.5 million. The speedway is located about 40 miles east of Nashville near the town of Lebanon.