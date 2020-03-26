Elizabeth City State University is investigating a report of a violent hazing incident in February in which up to nine people were struck with an object.
The incident reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 and involved persons associated with a student organization being struck with an object, according to a report filed by the ECSU Police Department. The report did not identify the object.
Seven of the nine victims are identified as female. There is no sex listed for the other two.
Ages are not given for some of the victims but one is listed as 19 and two others are listed as 21.
The report identifies the suspect as a 22-year-old female but does not identify her.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the university said it “took immediate steps to suspend all activities for this student organization” after learning of the allegations.
“We can confirm that the organization was not a fraternity or sorority,” the university said. “Because this allegation is under investigation by the university and it involves confidential student information, we cannot provide any additional information about this matter.”