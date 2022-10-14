...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECSU joins Grow With Google program to teach digital skills
Elizabeth City State University will be joining an initiative led by Google to help 100,000 African-American students prepare for the workforce by 2025 by improving their digital skills.
The Grow With Google HBCU Career Readiness Program plans to help students at more than 30 historically Black colleges and universities prepare for highly sought after jobs in the tech sector by offering them digital training skill sessions and career workshops, a press release from ECSU states.
“Elizabeth City State University is honored and excited about partnering with Grow with Google for the HBCU Career Readiness Program,” said Amber Lennon, ECSU’s director of career and professional development and the Quality Enhancement Plan. “ECSU is committed to preparing students for their future careers and educational endeavors after college."
According to Lennon, ECSU's Quality Enhancement Plan, titled "Pathway to Success: From the Classroom to Career," is designed to "equip students with the skills needed to prepare them to lead successful careers." The Grow with Google program will help the university carry out its QEP by providing ECSU students access to "enhanced career readiness programming" that includes bettering their digital skills.
"We are so appreciative of this opportunity to participate in this initiative and thankful for Google’s commitment to supporting college students develop the skills needed to secure internships and jobs,” Lennon said.
Started in 2020, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program provides career centers at HBCUs with funding and a semester-long, in-person and online digital skills program, ECSU's release states. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job-seeker content for Black students, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. The Thurgood Marshall Fund, which contributes to the program’s design, works with HBCU career centers to start the program.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted that one of ECSU's "strategic priorities" involves aligning its academic programs, services and learning opportunities to meet the demands of area employers.
“We are thankful for our new Grow with Google partnership, which will help increase our scholars’ ability to gain new skills that will ultimately make them more competitive in the global marketplace,” she said.
Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has placed Google software engineers at HBCUs and hispanic serving institutions, or HSIs, as faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students applied computer science courses.
"Young adults should have the opportunity to learn digital skills for today's jobs," said Tia McLaurin, community engagement manager for Google. "We're proud to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program to Elizabeth City State University to help more students prepare for the workforce."