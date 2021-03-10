Elizabeth City State University has effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19 on campus this semester, university trustees learned Monday.
When students returned to campus Jan. 20-24, they were required to have a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter student housing, university officials told members of the Board of Trustees’ Student Excellence Committee. Students who did not have a documented negative test were given a COVID-19 test.
“I’m happy to report that during that week of re-entry and screening there was a total of 612 student check-ins and of that total ... there were only six (students who tested positive for COVID) who came to campus,” said Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs.
The six students who tested positive were immediately placed into quarantine, he said. In addition, 10 students informed university officials that they would not return to campus until their quarantine period had been completed.
“I think in truth if you think about everything that has to go into this process we did extremely well,” Brown said. “Students and families were very, very responsive to the requirements and the mandates that we set forth as an institution.”
ECSU in fact delayed the start of the spring semester by a week, citing concerns about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at the time. Cases locally and in North Carolina have been falling since then.
ECSU has had 29 confirmed student cases of COVID-19 this semester, Brown said. By comparison, the university reported 63 student COVID cases between July 1 and Nov. 25.
Brown said on-campus housing is currently at 71 percent occupancy with 677 students living on campus.
No external or internal visitation is being allowed in student residence halls, Brown said. “We have continued to ensure that our residential spaces are safe,” he said.
Students have done a good job of complying with the rules, according to Brown.
The university has been cautious about opening recreational and gathering spaces for students but there are plans to begin reopening the campus bowling alley and other student activity centers on campus this week, according to Brown.
ECSU held 58 virtual student events during the fall semester and participation was reported to be strong.