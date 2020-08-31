Elizabeth City State University’s WRVS-FM 89.9 announced Monday that it’s launching a 24-hour jazz station today using its HD2 signal.
Jazzy 88.9 was slated to come on the air at noon today with “The New Urban Jazz Lounge” as its first program.
The Jazzy 89.9 moniker was previously used on WRVS-FM from 1997-2003 and station staff expect the HD2 station to stoke nostalgia among alumni from that era.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to serve the jazz music lovers in the area,” Clay Mercer, program director at WRVS, said on the eve of the new station’s launch. “It also harkens back to our history.”
Mercer said station staff began talking about about launching an HD2 station a year ago, and jazz seemed a logical choice for the format.
The new station will extend WRVS-FM’s current jazz program offerings. A complete schedule of featured shows is available at www.ecsu.edu/wrvs.
The jazz programming on WRVS will be scaled back somewhat now that the 24-hour jazz station is on the air.
“A majority of the jazz music programming that you now hear will be moving to the HD2 (signal),” Mercer said.
Additionally, Jazzy 89.9 will present an “Artist of the Month” featuring local and national jazz artists. ECSU professor Douglas Jackson will be featured during September with music selections from his new EP “Night Moves: Hip Jazz and World Beats.”
Listeners can tune in to Jazzy 89.9 on an HD radio. The technology uses a digital form of radio that delivers the channel in conjunction with the existing WRVS frequency at 89.9 FM.
Melba Smith, general manager at WRVS, said she is “excited for this long-anticipated opportunity to reconnect with the station’s jazz roots.” Smith added “the next step is to make Jazzy 89.9 available to listeners online.”
Mercer said the timetable for moving Jazzy 89.9 online is not certain right now but the station is eager to move in that direction. He said he hopes more listeners will obtain HD2 radios so they will be able to listen to the new station right away.
Some ECSU students who are interested in jazz will find an outlet on the new station, Mercer said.
“The opportunity is there for our students to host a jazz show if they are interested,” Mercer said.
For more information about WRVS and its program offerings and services, visit www.ecsu.edu/wrvs.