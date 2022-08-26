Elizabeth City State University has been awarded nearly $173,000 in state grants to implement a new digital inventory and self-checkout system at the campus's G.R. Little Library and continue the library's role helping digitize historical documents and photographs.
Funding for the work is coming from grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as part of the federal Library Services and Technology Act, ECSU said in a press release. LSTA funds are administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
One two-year grant, totaling $119,742, will allow ECSU to upgrade G.R. Little's entire physical collection of books and library materials with radio frequency identification tags, the university said. Once the two-year project is complete, the tags will allow students to self-checkout library items. The tags also will allow library staff to more quickly inventory G.R. Little's collections.
The grant dollars will purchase the RFID tags, RFID-enabled security gates, equipment and supplies, and self-checkout system software, ECSU said. The library also plans to hire a temporary staff member for the project.
G.R. Little also plans to use a $53,156 grant continuing its role, started last year, as a satellite site for the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, digitizing historical documents and photographs to preserve them for the future, ECSU said.
Located on G.R. Little's second floor, the DHC satellite office — officially known as NCDHC-East — focuses on print newspaper digitization. All materials are scanned by technicians and uploaded to the DigitalNC website at www.digitalnc.org. The site contains materials from libraries, museums and archives across North Carolina.
Having a DHC satellite at ECSU helps reduce the travel time for agencies and others interested in getting papers and documents from their collections online, the university said.
“Libraries are at the heart of our community and the university,” Dr. Juanita Spence, ECSU director of Library Services, said in the press release. “They provide free access to information whether that’s books, resources, the internet, computers and more. We are improving the user experience through increased convenience and privacy, while also making our operations more efficient.”
Individuals and organizations interested in having historical newspaper collections digitized and added to DigitalNC can contact Kristen Merryman, digital projects librarian, at 919-962-4836 or via email at kmerryman@unc.edu.