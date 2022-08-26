GR Little Library

Elizabeth City State University has been awarded nearly $173,000 in state grants to implement a new digital inventory and self-checkout system at the campus's G.R. Little Library and continue the library's role helping digitize historical documents and photographs.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

Funding for the work is coming from grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as part of the federal Library Services and Technology Act, ECSU said in a press release. LSTA funds are administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.