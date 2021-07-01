Elizabeth City State University has announced the appointment of the first 11 members of the university’s first-ever Board of Visitors.
According to ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon, the new board will include a maximum of 30 members whose function will be to advise her and the ECSU Board of Trustees on advancing the university’s mission.
“As ECSU grows, it is important to continue our efforts to expand the university’s efforts to advance its mission and priorities,” Dixon said in a press release. “This volunteer board will work closely with ECSU senior leadership and trustees to bring more success for our students and our role in the communities we serve.”
A third of the Board of Visitors’ membership will be appointed over the next academic year, ECSU said in the release. Each member will be appointed to a three-year term and is limited to a maximum of two terms. The board will meet twice a year.
Besides helping Dixon and trustees accomplish the university’s mission, the board will also promote the university’s programs to the general public and serve as ambassadors for the university.
“We are excited about the energy, perspective and support these board members will bring to the university,” Dixon said. “Their participation and active involvement on this board will assist us as we continue to forge our future.”
The first 11 members of the Board of Visitors include:
• Dr. Melvin T. Blackwell, a 1987 ECSU graduate and senior pastor of the Little Zion Baptist Church in Smithfield, Virginia;
• Jennifer King Congleton, a native of Winterville who is administrator of chaplaincy and volunteer services for Vidant Health in Greenville;
• James E. Ford, an award-winning educator who is executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education and principal consultant at Filling the Gap Educational Consultants, LLC.;
• Dr. Linda Bailey Hayden, a professor emeritus in ECSU’s Department of Mathematics and director of the ECSU Center of Excellence in Remote Sensing Education and Research at ECSU;
• Ernie Murphrey, former vice chancellor for business and finance at ECSU, and formerly a vice president for finance for the University of North Carolina System;
• Robin M. Patterson, a 1988 ECSU graduate who is manager of global mobility and relocation for Colgate-Palmolive;
• D. Cole Phelps, founder and managing attorney of The Law Office of D. Cole Phelps, PLLC;
• Wendy Pierce, a graduate of ECSU who is team coordinator of community benefit and grants for Sentara Healthcare;
• Bryan Spence, an ECSU graduate who is a senior program manager at LinkedIn;
• Taylor Sugg, president of Towne Bank’s Currituck and Outer Banks area branches; and
• Clastrola Williams, a senior manager for facilities and operations at RTI, International in Raleigh.