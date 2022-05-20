Elizabeth City State University has named Andre Gray, the assistant men's basketball coach at N.C. Central University, its interim men's basketball coach for the upcoming season. Gray's contract with ECSU officially started May 16 following the departure of former coach Shawn Walker, but his full-time status with the ECSU Athletic Department begins Monday, the university said.
"Chancellor Dixon and I thank Andre for taking on this interim role to keep the team moving forward,” said interim ECSU Director of Athletics James DuBose. “He has been honing his recruitment, player development, academic advising, and game planning skills for several decades, and his experience is a welcome addition to the team.”
Gray, an assistant men's basketball coach since July 2021, started his career in coaching in 2001 as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Methodist College in Fayetteville.
According to ECSU, he went on to scout, run program operations, lead player conditioning efforts, and serve as defensive coordinator at Wingate, Gardner-Webb, Western Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, Winston Salem State, UNC-Charlotte, UNC‑Greensboro, and NC Central universities.
"I am thankful to Chancellor Dixon and interim Director of Athletics James DuBose for this opportunity,” said Gray. “To serve as head coach in the CIAA, even on an interim basis, is a dream come true and an honor I do not take for granted.
"ECSU has cultivated a culture that provides student-athletes an elite experience, supporting their success in the classroom, on the court, and in the community," he said. "We will make the Viking family proud.”
According to ECSU, Gray has recruited and developed five national all-American players, six Mid Major All-Americans, three academic all-Americans, 25 all-conference players, and four different Conference Players of the Year
He holds school record wins at UNC-Greensboro, Western Carolina, and Wingate universities, and made history when he helped the first team from the South Atlantic Conference — the Wingate Bulldogs — to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in 2007.
Gray graduated from the NCAA ACE Program for rising minority coaches, and is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Assistant Coaches Committee.
Gray is originally from Elizabethtown, and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Methodist College in 1998. He is pursuing a master’s degree in sport management from Western Carolina University which will be completed in June 2022.