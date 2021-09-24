Elizabeth City State University has been awarded $10,000 in state grants to help address problem gambling among college-age students.
The grants were awarded by the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program.
The first grant, according to Dr. Kim Downing, director of ECSU’s social work program, will focus on redesigning and marketing the NCPG program's webpage and online presence.
The second grant is a renewal of an initial grant and continues ECSU’s efforts to engage students about problem gambling, according to a press release. While efforts during the NCPG program's inaugural year centered on providing information and identifying resources, the program is now expanding to focus on referring students for treatment if they've expressed interest in getting help, Downing said.
As part of the work funded by the first grant, Clarence Goss, an academic affairs communications associate, will work with the NCPG program to create marketing handouts that include creating a new logo for its website, marketing materials that include a small business-card-style rack card, a brochure rack card and a poster.
Goss will also work with the NCPG program to create a brochure highlighting no-cost treatment services for adolescents and adults seeking help for problem gambling. The grant also includes a stipend for ECSU graphic design students to participate in the project.
Earlier this year during National Professional Gambling Awareness Month, ECSU students participated in a variety of virtual activities to gain a deeper understanding of problem gambling, Downing said. Activities included lectures by national and international speakers, surveys, and a National Problem Gambling Screening Day in which 100 ECSU students participated.