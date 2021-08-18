Elizabeth City State University will receive a federal grant for more than $230,000 to help more adults enroll in higher education.
ECSU learned Wednesday its application for the $231,973 grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Educational Opportunities Centers Program had been awarded.
According to the Department of Education’s website, Educational Opportunities Centers provides information and counseling about college admissions to students, typically from disadvantaged backgrounds, who want to start or continue higher education at either a college or university. The program also provides services to help potential students improve their financial and economic literacy.
“The ultimate goal is to increase the number of adult participants in post-secondary education institutions,” the U.S. Department of Education website states.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., whose 3rd Congressional District includes ECSU, celebrated the news in a press release.
“This important program is a wonderful opportunity for our students, as it is designed to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education institutions,” Murphy said. “As Ranking Member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, I am committed to ensuring that Third District students have the tools they need to succeed. I look forward to seeing how the Educational Opportunities Program will impower the next generation of North Carolinians.”