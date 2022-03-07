Elizabeth City State University has received more than $800,000 in federal funds to help university students learn the STEM skills needed for careers in materials science and photonic engineering.
ECSU announced last week it had received the five-year, $825,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The grant is part of the NNSA’s distribution of $38.8 million to 24 STEM consortia across the country.
ECSU is a partner in the NoVEL Consortium for Research and Education in Materials Science and Photonics Engineering, which also includes Norfolk State University, Virginia State University and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a federal research facility in California.
The NNSA awarded funds to each partner in the NoVEL Consortium to use performing research and educating students in materials science and photonic engineering, areas considered important to agency’s work in nuclear security.
According to a press release, materials science is the study of “the structure and chemical properties of various natural, synthetic or composite materials including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass.”
Photonics engineers typically use light information and energy to produce advances in lasers, optics, fiber optics and imaging to affect diverse fields such as healthcare, construction and communications.
According to ECSU’s Office of Sponsored Programs, the university plans to use its grant to perform research and education in the STEM disciplines, as well as fund internships for students to work with the Lawrence Livermore laboratory.
“Students involved in the university’s STEM disciplines will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, training modules, internships and more,” Dr. Bijandra Kumar, ECSU assistant professor of technology, said in the press release. “The NoVEL Consortium will provide course-based undergraduate research experiences, as well as technical and soft skills training to prepare students succeed in STEM careers.”
ECSU offers a bachelor of science program in engineering technology that includes three concentrations and a bachelor of science program in chemistry.