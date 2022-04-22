Elizabeth City State University is hoping a new task force can help reverse a national trend that sees half of adult learners leave college without earning a degree.
The university said this week it's received a $50,000 grant from the University of North Carolina System to form a task force to study the issue.
Among the task force's objectives are to identify how the university can best provide support services, particularly after hours, to adult students, as well as the best methods for sharing financial aid and scholarship information to help them finish their degrees.
“While ECSU offers numerous services to assist adult learners, the goal of our task force is to expand programs and develop initiatives to strategically support adult students when they need it, how they need it,” says Dr. Trina Gregory of ECSU's Office of Distance Education and leader of the 10-month task force project.
ECSU has a particular interest in the topic.
Mirroring national trends, ECSU said it's seeing a decrease in its number of traditional full-time students and increase in nontraditional adult learners. In fact, 28% of ECSU's student body is now comprised of adult learners. Data from the past five years also shows that nearly half of adult learners nationwide are leaving college without completing their degree.
ECSU said it plans to conduct focus groups with key administrators and faculty who teach online degree programs to determine the best ways to share information with adult learners.
"The focus groups will help determine the phases necessary to create a centralized, one-stop information hub for adult learners," ECSU said.
The task force also will examine such things as scheduling issues, academic deadline preparedness, and resources and their impact on keeping adult learners on track to finishing their degree. A tracking mechanism also will be created to match adult learners with specific program advisers.
The Lumina Foundation is the prime sponsor of the UNC System grant. In September, Lumina awarded ECSU $175,000 as part of its HBCU Adult Learner Initiative.
The grant funds will pay faculty members to work on the project during the summer, as well as training and professional development expenses.