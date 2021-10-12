ECSU officers prepare for the worst

ECSU officers prepare for the worst

Elizabeth City State University campus police officers participate in active-shooter training in Lane Hall, Tuesday. The day-long training exercise was part of a series of quarterly training sessions the campus police department holds to help keep officers prepared in the event of a real emergency situation. The training instructors were campus police officers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance