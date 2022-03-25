Elizabeth City State University soon will begin the design phase of some major capital projects on the campus.
The Board of Trustees' Committee on Operational Excellence voted unanimously Friday to approve the recommendations for design firms that were presented by Alyn Goodson, ECSU's vice chancellor for operations.
Goodson told the committee that preliminary concepts for the Campus Master Plan have been designed and will be presented to key stakeholders.
Goodson reported that projects that currently are out for bids for a designer are a new residence hall, dining facility, underground infrastructure (electrical and plumbing), campus pump station, and emergency generators.
Goodson asked for board approval for selecting designers for the new residence hall and dining facility and the underground infrastructure project.
Four national firms have been selected from the 11 that submitted proposals to design the residence hall and dining facility, he said.
"I think we have been getting better designers over time," Goodson said.
He also noted the price tags of some of the projects might be part of the reason for that.
The residence hall, for instance, is a $40 million project, he said.
Goodson's recommendation for design of the residence hall and dining project is Moody-Nolan. He noted the company had been named Architecture Firm of the Year in 2021.
"That is the kind of designer that I have not seen here in quite some time," Goodson said, noting they are a very innovative firm,
"This is very exciting," said Jan King Robinson, who chairs the Committee on Operational Excellence.
Recommendation for the underground infrastructure project was RMF Engineers, which designed the campus's central plant previously. RMF is a Baltimore-based firm with an office in Raleigh.
A new aviation school and skybridge project will be bid for design soon, Goodson said.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon told trustees that it's important to build a dining hall for the future — a facility that will accommodate ECSU's projected growth.
Noting in her comments to the trustees Friday afternoon that enrollment has nearly tripled in a few short years, Dixon said the university's leadership team regularly takes challenges in stride.
Exciting things are happening on campus, she said.