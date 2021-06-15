Elizabeth City State University officials will find out in December if the university's accreditation will be reaffirmed for another 10 years.
Campus officials reported last week that ECSU's application to have its accreditation reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, is on track for success.
Gloria Payne, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, told the Board of Trustees' Committee on Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth that a SACSCOC reaffirmation committee performed an on-site review of ECSU over four days in March. The review, performed virtually because of the pandemic, found ECSU in compliance with all standards, she said.
The reaffirmation panel did make three recommendations on strengthening the university's Quality Enhancement Plan, which is focused on career readiness, Payne said.
Payne didn't say specifically what the recommendations were, and members of the trustee committee didn't ask. But she said the university is required to have a response to the committee's recommendations by Aug. 18.
"We expect to respond successfully to the recommendations," she said.
The SACSCOC Board of Trustees will then vote on ECSU's application at its December meeting "and we'll know if we're reaffirmed," Payne said.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon emphasized that none of the reaffirmation panel's recommendations pertained to the university's compliance with SACSCOC standards, but instead referred "to our Quality Enhancement Plan, which is an additional component."
Asked later for a copy of the reaffirmation panel's recommendations on the QEP, campus officials declined to provide one.
"We cannot provide a copy of the recommendations for QEP at this time," Payne said in an email. "However, the recommendations were based on tips for strengthening the assessment portion of the QEP and demonstration of stakeholders' buy-in for the longevity of the QEP."
In a followup email, Payne described the reaffirmation committee's report as a "preliminary ... positive step towards reaffirmation."
"When SACSCOC officials complete and present the entire report in December, we will be excited to share the information," she read.
According to Payne, the Quality Enhancement Plan, is "an integral component of the reaffirmation of accreditation process." All universities are required to develop a QEP that "focuses on an issue that the institution considers important for the improvement of student learning outcomes and/or student success."
Beside identifying a topic for the QEP, a school has to show "broad-based support of institutional constituencies" for the plan, commit resources to completing it, and then be able to assess achievement of its plan, she said.
According to SACSCOC's website, the purpose of accreditation is a longstanding effort to ensure that colleges and universities meet an acceptable common set of standards for quality and integrity. SACSCOC, the accrediting agency for 11 southern states, including North Carolina, and Latin America, determines whether a college or university is meeting those standards.
Accreditation is important because it indicates to a wide variety of stakeholders — everyone from potential students and their parents to state lawmakers and donors to the U.S. Department of Education — that a college or university is meeting that common set of standards and delivering on its higher education mission.
Besides determining whether a college or university's mission is "appropriate to higher education," SACSCOC reviewers determine if the school has the resources, programs and services to accomplish that mission. They also look at whether a school's educational objectives are consistent with its mission and degree programs, and how successful a school is "assessing its achievement of objectives and demonstrating improvements."
After initially earning accreditation, universities and colleges reapply to SACSCOC for reaffirmation of their accreditation every 10 years. Besides seeking reaffirmation every decade, campuses are also required to submit a 5th year report to SACSCOC, ECSU noted.