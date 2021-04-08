Elizabeth City State University has opened its on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic to community members as well as ECSU students, staff and faculty members.
The university said in a press release Thursday that the clinic will continue to be held at the K.E. White Center from noon to 7 p.m. Community members who want the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can either set up an appointment or walk in. To register for an appointment, call 877-505-6723, option 7.
ECSU will also host vaccine clinics for community residents Tuesday through Thursday of next week at the White Center. Hours will again be noon to 7 p.m.