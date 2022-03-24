Professors at Elizabeth City State University agree that NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe motivated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Four ECSU professors hosted a panel on Thursday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine that began when Russia invaded its sovereign neighbor on Feb. 24. The panel included history professors Glen Bowman and Jingbin Wang, homeland security and cybercrimes expert Dwayne Ponton and Eric Luchian, a visual arts professor who is a native of Moldova, a former Soviet republic.
Wang's presentation before an audience of about 15 students, was titled, “Putin’s War: Premediated, unprovoked?”
“It was certainly planned, but it was unprovoked,” he said.
Russia was not facing an imminent threat by invading Ukraine, the professor said.
The expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that began in the early 1990s is the root of today’s war in Ukraine, Wang said.
“I really believe this was the problem,” he said.
Wang offered more mainstream reasons for the causes of the war: Putin’s desire to recreate the Soviet Union and the Putin-pushed idea that Ukraine and Russia are the same, and that Ukraine has never been an independent nation.
Another critical moment in Putin’s decision to invade, Wang explained, came last December when Russia demanded that NATO withdraw its pledge to one day accept Ukraine and fellow former Soviet bloc nation Georgia into NATO. At the Bucharest Summit in April 2008, NATO leaders had pledged to one day make the two nations members of the 30-nation security collaborative.
To help students understand Putin’s reasoning, Wang asked the audience to imagine if Russia had expanded its reach to Central America and was trying to persuade Mexico to form an alliance.
Bowman, whose background expertise is in European history, also condemned Russia’s attack of Ukraine, which he called a sovereign nation. He also talked briefly of the differences between Cold War NATO and post-Cold War NATO.
During the Cold War, which began shortly after World War II and lasted till 1991, NATO’s purpose was to defend partnering nations against Soviet aggression in Europe, Bowman explained. During the early 1990s under the President Bill Clinton's first term, NATO began taking on a more aggressive role, such as its intervention in the Balkans.
The first instance of NATO expansion was in October 1990 when West Germany unified with Communist East Germany. Since then, former Soviet Bloc nations Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia (both formerly part of Czechoslovakia), Croatia, North Macedonia and Montenegro (formerly part of Yugoslavia), Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania have joined NATO.
Bowman also discussed the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, an agreement formed between Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Bloc, Ukraine was in possession of the world’s third-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. Under the memorandum, Ukraine agreed to surrender its arsenal to Russia to be decommissioned. In return, the three participating nations agreed to defend Ukraine if its sovereignty came under attack. Experts believe the Russia violated the memorandum when it annexed Crimea, which at the time was part of Ukraine.
‘That has already been violated,” Bowman said of the memorandum.
Bowman said he doesn’t buy into the argument by TV news pundits that Putin is suffering a debilitating form of mental illness. Putin made an immoral decision by invading Ukraine, but he is not insane, Bowman said.
Bowman encouraged students to stay current on developments in Ukraine, but to keep an open mind when considering what they hear and learn in the news. He told them to not be afraid to change their point of view after learning something that they had not previously known. Students should also question reports in the media, from world news down to the local level, he said.
Ponton, whose background is in criminology and cybersecurity, gave a presentation on cybercrimes and Russia’s potential for launching cyberattacks against Ukraine and U.S. targets.
Luchian talked about his experiences growing up under the Soviet umbrella and how all the former Soviet republics fell under the singular rule of Moscow.