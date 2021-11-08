Elizabeth City State University has parted ways with head football coach Anthony Jones following the Vikings' 3-7 season and 1-5 record in the Central Collegiate Athletic Association's Northern Division this year.
ECSU Director of Athletics George Bright announced Jones' departure Monday.
“Jones is a hard-working, valued, highly respected and experienced coach and has made a positive impact on the lives of many student athletes, and we are grateful for his commitment, investment, and care,” Bright said. “I wish him the best of success professionally and personally.”
Jones led the Vikings to a 6-23 overall record in three seasons after being named head coach on April 2, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA canceled the 2020 season.
Bright says ECSU will actively pursue a new coach who "will deliver on the championship-culture aspirations and expectations the Viking community shares for the football program."
“With our storied history and our talented returning roster, I am optimistic that we are positioned to recruit the best and right leader for ECSU football,” Bright said.
Assistant football coach Nick Sanders will handle recruiting for the 2022 football season until a new head coach is named, Bright said.