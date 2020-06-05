If paid applications for student housing and pre-registration for classes are any indication, COVID-19 is not having much of an effect on Elizabeth City State University students’ plans to return for fall classes.
Paid applications for student housing are already at roughly 85 percent of capacity for the fall semester, Gary Brown, vice chancellor of student affairs, told ECSU Board of Trustees’ Student Experience Committee earlier this week.
ECSU Provost Farrah Ward also told trustees’ Academic and Enrollment Services Committee that a record-breaking 83 percent of students have already preregistered for fall classes, something she attributed to the university’s successful move to online advising.
Trustee Kennis Wilkins asked during the student experience committee meeting if the university was hearing concerns from many parents about students returning to campus in the fall, especially given the rate of COVID-19 cases among African Americans.
Brown said while there is “a fair bit of angst” among parents about COVID-19, he believes many are waiting to see what happens with the pandemic over the summer.
As part of the university’s plan for the fall semester, student orientation will include a virtual component this summer and a second, in-person component when students arrive back on campus in the fall. The in-person component will feature social distancing measures, officials said.
Keeping students safe during the pandemic has been a campus-wide priority, one on which all university divisions are working, Brown said. For instance, the Homecoming Committee will be meeting to determine ways to safely host the annual event if the pandemic continues.
Ward told the Academic and Enrollment Services Committee that the transition to remote learning has gone well. She said when she first spoke with faculty March 5 about making the transition, only 41 of 145 faculty were teaching a course online.
This summer, for the first ever, all summer school courses are being offered online. Summer school enrollment is actually up 26 percent this year, “which is another positive sign for us,” Ward said.
About 30 faculty members have indicated they may not return to campus to teach in-person classes, so those courses will be moved online, Ward said.
The Centers for Disease Control is still recommending social distancing for in-person fall classes, so the university is adjusting class schedules and locations to make that work, Ward said. For instance, some classes might be moved to a larger room or shifted to a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
“That is probably the heavier lift of the logistics,” Ward said, referring to maintaining social distancing in in-person classes.
Trustee Harold Barnes asked if the university is prepared to offer online learning in all classes if a resurgence of COVID-19 happens in the fall.
“If we have to do 100 percent online it’s a heavy lift,” Ward said.
For example, there would be no way to hold aviation science courses without access to flight simulators, and science labs also would be a challenge, she said.
“We would get it done,” Ward said. “We are doing everything we can this summer.”
One of the ways the university is planning for fall instruction is to ask faculty to “front-load” work that students need to do in person. That way, students will be able to complete courses if instruction has to shift to remote instruction later in the semester, Ward said.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon said it’s possible some hybrid instruction options will be available for students who need them. She’s glad labs are being front-loaded at the beginning of the semester.
The provost, faculty and staff have done a great job, and students have responded very positively, Dixon said.
Trustee Stephanie Johnson said she appreciates Ward’s leadership and the work of faculty and staff. “It gives me some serious Viking pride,” she said.
Wilkins asked how the university will keep students safe when many will be coming from COVID-19 “hot spots” across the country.
Ward said the university has an emergency operations working group tackling that issue, among others, to keep students safe.
Dixon also said the university is working to have a comprehensive plan in place and continues to look for guidance from UNC officials. The plan will be solidified in a couple of weeks, she said.