Elizabeth City State University officials were contemplating the prospect Tuesday of keeping campus residence halls open during students’ upcoming spring break as a way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading onto the campus.
Although seven cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been reported in North Carolina as of Tuesday, none have been reported in Elizabeth City, ECSU officials noted.
One possible way to help prevent the virus from spreading to the ECSU campus would be to keep residence halls open during students’ spring break which begins March 23, Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, told members of ECSU trustees’ Student Experience Committee Tuesday.
ECSU officials’ thinking, according to Brown, is that if students remain on campus during spring break, they would not be at the same risk of contracting COVID-19 as they could be if they traveled to areas with a high concentration of cases.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon said the university hopes to make a decision about spring break by the end of the week.
“We are meeting every day as soon as we hear something new,” Dixon said, adding that the University of North Carolina System is being helpful.
Brown said the university has been carefully monitoring news about the virus and keeping its plans up to date.
“I feel like we are as prepared as we possibly can be for the worst that could happen,” Brown said.
Trustee Harold Barnes said he had heard some colleges in areas affected by the spread of the virus had moved all classes entirely online. He asked whether ECSU has the capacity to do that.
Provost Farrah J. Ward said the university has been planning for that possibility. She said the campus will have a plan in place by the end of the week to have classes entirely online if that should become necessary.
Brown said ECSU was at the forefront of the coronavirus response, sending out its first communication to students on the topic four weeks ago. That first message included the generic advice about handwashing and overall safety practices.
Brown said ECSU already does a good job of cleaning facilities but has intensified its sanitation practices, particularly of frequently touched surfaces such as door handles.
Brown said university administrators don’t want to a create a sense of panic. He described the possible decision to keep residence halls open during spring break as “erring on the side of caution.”
Barnes asked who is responsible for testing someone who believes they have been infected with the virus.
Brown said the regional health department is responsible for any testing of someone who suspects they may have the novel coronavirus. The person would first be evaluated by telephone to determine whether they should be tested. The testing would then be arranged if health officials deemed it to be warranted.