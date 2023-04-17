Elizabeth City State University Police Monday were closely reviewing surveillance camera footage from a fight and possible discharge of a firearm on campus early Friday morning.
ECSU Police Chief Tommy McMasters said Monday campus police had talked to numerous witnesses but are still working to determine the precise location of the incident — and exactly what happened.
“We don’t know 100 percent that it was gunshots,” McMasters said, explaining that some witnesses reported gunshots but others said, “no, it was just fireworks.”
“That’s why the camera footage is going to be important,” McMasters said.
McMasters said the early stages of the investigation all point to a fight between two female high school students, followed right after by what sounded like either gunshots or fireworks.
McMasters also noted that about an hour before the on-campus altercation there was a shots-fired incident on Massachusetts Avenue that involved juveniles.
McMasters said ECSU police officers who were at the scene of the campus incident reported a huge crowd of high school students there because of Viking Fest, which was held last week.
ECSU students were vigilant in the aftermath of the incident because they knew that if there was any further trouble the quad could be locked down and they did not want that to happen, according to the chief.
“We were in in a good place,” McMasters said of the campus environment in the aftermath of the incident.
McMasters said officers had taken security precautions based on an expectation of large numbers of ECSU alumni and current ECSU students being on campus.
Alumni are always well-behaved, and ECSU students are known by the officers and readily identifiable, he noted.
But officers had not expected “a large influx of high school students,” McMasters said.
McMasters said it was a “perfect storm” created by the simultaneous spring break for area high schools and Viking Fest on the ECSU campus.
“But out of the whole night we had only one incident,” he said.