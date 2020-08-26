For the first time in seven years, Elizabeth City State University’s enrollment has climbed above 2,000 students.
The University of North Carolina System released an enrollment census for UNC campuses for the fall semester Tuesday showing ECSU’s fall enrollment at 2,002.
That’s a 13.2 percent increase from fall 2019 when enrollment was 1,773, and the university’s highest enrollment since fall 2013 when it was 2,336.
The very next year, in fall 2014, enrollment fell to 1,867. Campus officials have been working ever since to boost enrollment back above 2,000.
Enrollment at Elizabeth City’s two other institutions of higher learning, meanwhile, is down from last year. Both College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University are reporting fewer students enrolled this fall than last fall.
At ECSU, officials cited popular academic programs such as aviation science and the NC Promise tuition discount program as factors helping the university grow its enrollment back above 2,000.
Aviation science, digital media arts, graphic design, and online programs in homeland security and elementary education have all grown at least 25 percent. ECSU’s top three majors by number of students are business administration, criminal justice, and biology.
“The recruitment of a freshman class with a strong academic profile, the return of continuing students, and the recruitment of graduate and transfer students are major factors accounting for the enrollment increase,” ECSU said in a press release. “This is also the third fall semester to offer the NC Promise tuition program, offering in-state and out-of-state students affordable tuition.”
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted the university’s affordability under NC Promise, which offers tuition of $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 a semester for out-of-state students.
“Thanks to NC Promise, ECSU is the most affordable public institution in North Carolina, offering a quality education at an affordable price,” Dixon said. “Despite these unprecedented times, and the challenges we face during the COVID-19 pandemic, ECSU is strong. I am excited to see the growing enthusiasm for this university, and I am grateful for the hard work of our faculty and staff.”
Data also show that once students enroll at ECSU, more are staying and earning degrees. The current retention rate of 75.6 percent is the university’s highest since 2012.
ECSU officials also noted the university has also strengthened its relations with community colleges — including College of The Albemarle — which has helped grow its transfer-student enrollment.
This year’s transfer student enrollment of 202 students is a 27.8 percent increase over last year.
ECSU Provost Farrah Ward cited student retention programs, increased enrollment goals and strong enrollment management efforts as factors contributing to the university’s growth.
“The university’s enrollment growth is, in part, thanks to our team approach for strategic enrollment,” she said.
She said that team includes representatives from a broad swath of university departments and divisions — everything from admissions, financial aid and registration to distance and graduate education, business and finance, and communications and marketing.
At COA, fall enrollment as of Monday was 2,489. At the same point last year enrollment was 2,629. That represents a decrease of 5.33 percent.
COA officials noted the local decrease is much less than at many other community colleges.
“While community colleges across the state and the nation are seeing a decrease in enrollment, we are finding that our 5 percent decline is actually better compared to other community colleges, which are seeing much higher declines in enrollment,” the college said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
Officials also noted some COA courses start later for which enrollment is continuing.
“We are proactively finding ways to market to potential students for our late-start classes that are still available,” the statement said.
COA’s statement noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this semester “is unlike any other semester.” It went on to state the college stands ready to “provide any and all students the classes they need in-person or remotely to ensure they continue to reach their educational goals.”
At MACU, fall enrollment was 164, down from 199 last fall.
“We are definitely lower than we want to be,” said MACU President John Maurice.
Maurice said the decrease is partly a result of student and parent concerns about COVID-19, partly because of MACU recruiters’ difficulty getting into schools — and having students visit the campus — because of COVID restrictions, and partly due to MACU graduating a relatively large class in the spring.
He said athletics also might be playing a factor, since some students may be waiting to enroll when they can play fall sports.
MACU, which has split up the fall semester into two sessions because of the pandemic, will start its second session in October. Maurice said he is hoping to see enrollment growth at that time.