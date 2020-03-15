The closing of K-12 public schools across North Carolina for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus is a rare but by no means unprecedented move.
According to Elizabeth City State University professor Glen Bowman, closing schools in the face of a pandemic is a practice in North Carolina that goes back more than a century.
Bowman, who has been researching the history of segregated public education in the Elizabeth City area, said schools were closed a number of times in response to pandemics and epidemics. One was in 1918 during the influenza epidemic; others followed during outbreaks of illnesses such as diphtheria and polio.
“There’s a history of closing schools due to pandemic disease,” Bowman said. “This area has had this before.”
Bowman said during his research he kept coming across stories in The Daily Advance about schools and other institutions closing due to pandemics and local epidemics.
The 1918 flu pandemic, for example, led the Pasquotank Board of Health to also close all public meetings. An article from that time in The Daily Advance specified that the closure applied to Boy Scouts and the YMCA. The board eventually closed schools, meeting places and public gatherings.
In a 1919-20 report on what was then the Normal School of Elizabeth City, P.W. Moore, the normal school’s president, asked that an infirmary be built to deal with flu and other serious illnesses. The request apparently wasn’t granted. Bowman noted there was no infirmary built on the campus of what later became ECSU until the 1950s.
Bowman noted that Moore paid for smallpox vaccines for students out of his own pocket.
Bowman noted the Perquimans County Schools were closed in 1931 because of a diphtheria epidemic.
Concerns about unintended consequences of school closings have also been raised in the past.
Bowman said that during the 1918 flu pandemic, questions were raised about whether J.Y. Joyner, who was then state superintendent of public instruction, should still be paid even though schools were closed.
“We’ve gone through these before,” Bowman said.
On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks as a way to stop the coronavirus, which as of Sunday had infected 32 people in the state, from spreading.
Cooper also issued an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people.
“This is just another chapter in the ongoing story,” Bowman said of the coronavirus and its impact on public education.