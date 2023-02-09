APTOPIX Chinese Balloon-South Carolina

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Navy

The head of the aviation science program at Elizabeth City State University said much remains unknown about the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. military Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.

In particular, it is not clear at this point what kind of guidance system the balloon might have had, according to Kuldeep S. Rawat, Thorpe endowed professor and dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.