The head of the aviation science program at Elizabeth City State University said much remains unknown about the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. military Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
In particular, it is not clear at this point what kind of guidance system the balloon might have had, according to Kuldeep S. Rawat, Thorpe endowed professor and dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.
“At this time we don’t know what kind of guidance system this balloon had,” Rawat said. “Typically, a high-altitude balloon is carried by the air current or navigated by finding a wind current heading in the intended direction. Some may have a semi-autonomous system for navigation to lock in the path.”
Regarding reports that Chinese officials have indicated the balloon had veered off course, Rawat said that would not be unusual.
According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon claimed Wednesday that the balloon was part of a large surveillance program China has conducted for “several years.”
Similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four previous occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, but the U.S. “did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons,” the news service said, quoting Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. But “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the U.S. to confirm the balloons were part of a Chinese spying effort, Ryder said.
“I can assure you this was not for civilian purposes. ... We are 100% clear about that,” Ryder said, according to the AP.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who canceled a planned diplomatic trip to China over the incident, also claimed at a press conference that other countries besides the U.S. have been targeted by the Chinese spy balloon program.
A U.S. fighter jet shot the latest balloon down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The AP reported Wednesday that Navy divers had begun retrieving pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the ocean floor on Tuesday. Photos released by the Navy show the balloon’s retrieval from the ocean.
The AP reported Thursday that agents from the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are “cataloguing” the debris “and transporting it for further processing.”
According to the AP, China claims the balloon was a civilian airship used for meteorological research. Chinese officials have criticized the U.S.’ downing of the balloon, calling U.S. accusations that it was part of a spying program “information warfare against China.”
Military leaders and other federal government officials have released very little information about the balloon’s capabilities in response to concerns that it could have harvested intelligence while traveling eastward from Idaho to the Atlantic Ocean.
Rawat said there are hot-air balloons that can be described as drones, but he added it’s not yet clear whether that is what was involved in this instance.
“Winch Aerostat Small Platform (WASP) is an example of a balloon-drone,” Rawat said. “They can be operated using an RC controller similar to a quadcopter. However, in most cases, balloon drones are tethered.”