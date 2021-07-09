While the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision in 1954 was important to ending racial segregation in U.S. public schools, it was just the first of many small steps before schools desegregated, an ECSU professor said this week.
History professor Glen Bowman told the audience for Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday it took many school districts like the one in Elizabeth City a decade to just start the actual desegregation process.
Bowman said state and local leaders did not come out and say they opposed the Supreme Court’s decision but instead they did their best to try and delay desegregation of the public schools for as long as possible.
“They didn’t go on the record saying ‘we oppose the federal government, we oppose the Supreme Court, we think the Supreme Court is unjust or making this statement mandating this,’” Bowman said. “No, their push was to put it off, delay. That is what happens.”
Those delaying tactics meant full desegregation of local schools didn’t occur until the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969 — a full 15 years after the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“The decision meant that the schools were not immediately desegregated,” Bowman said. “The fact is that the 1954 Supreme Court decision had very little immediate impact. The reason why is that, at this time, the federal government had much less of an influence in education.”
Most of Bowman’s lecture on Wednesday centered on the 10 years of what he described as delay tactics after the 1954 Supreme Court ruling and what was going on at the time in Elizabeth City.
One of the first “token” changes began in the fall 1955 when Bowman said two African Americans — Dr. E.L. Hoffler and Dr. C.B. Jones — were appointed to an advisory committee that provided guidance to the school board.
“This is the first time that African Americans were serving in a leadership capacity since around 1900,” Bowman said.
In April 1956 another change happened when, for the first time, the list of teachers’ names in Elizabeth City schools made no mention of their race.
“In the past they were separated by race,’’ Bowman said. “Before, if a Black teacher was being identified, that person was identified as ‘colored.’”
But Bowman said it was easy to identify the race of a teacher because they were listed by where they taught school.
“At P.W. Moore (High School), every teacher there was African American,” Bowman said. “Other schools were the same way. Elizabeth City High School, obviously, was all white. It was something, but it was not desegregation.’’
In 1959 the school board approved naming the Bank Street school after Annie Jones and the Training School after Dr. Harold Trigg, two prominent African American educators.
Bowman said the school board later employed the tactic of improving existing Black schools. In 1959 the board decided to spend money on renovations at P.W. Moore, which included $7,500 for new aluminum windows and Venetian blinds.
Bowman said that the school board believed that if Black schools were improved up to the level of white schools then “everybody would be happy.”
“They wanted to improve the existing Black schools but not actually work towards desegregation,” Bowman said. “If they had been following federal law they would have been working towards a unified high school for all.”
In the early 1960s there were discussions of a new P.W. Moore High School. This was proposed because of a serious overcrowding situation in Black schools in the city.
Bowman said more Black teenagers were attending high school because fewer were dropping out to enter the workforce. That put a strain on capacity.
“The schools were becoming seriously overcrowded,” Bowman said. “The Supreme Court said segregation was unconstitutional and now you are building a new high school. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, they were not following the law.”
The first steps to end segregation occurred in August 1964 when three Black students were reassigned from P.W. Moore to Elizabeth City High while two white students went from Elizabeth City High to P.W. Moore.
Bowman said the parents of the five students would have had to have asked the school board for their children to be transferred to different schools.
“These students were brave,” Bowman said. “This was desegregation on such a small scale. Numerically, it was almost nothing.”
After President Lyndon Johnson was elected in a landslide in 1964, the pace of desegregation in the South picked up. Legislation, including the Civil Right Act, was put in motion that ultimately required desegregation, Bowman said.
“Like every other school district in the South reality was finally here,” Bowman said. “The federal government was going to be involved in school desegregation.”
Bowman said he plans to give a History for Lunch lecture next year on the final five years of the desegregation effort that culminated with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969.