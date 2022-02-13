Student activism at Elizabeth City State University has a long history and has taken on a unique character over time, a university history professor said this week.
ECSU professor Glen Bowman discussed the history of student activism during an online Flyleaf series discussion Wednesday with University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Kenneth R. Janken.
Bowman told Janken that ECSU’s rural, conservative surroundings are an important factor to consider when comparing student activism in Elizabeth City with similar movements on more urban campuses.
Bowman traced the history of ECSU student activism from a 1948 controversy over strict grading by a newly hired faculty member through protests in the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting last April by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Bowman said that before World War II students generally accepted whatever decisions were made by the university administration — even if some of the rules were not popular.
Bu the student body started to change by the end of World War II as soldiers returning home from military service began enrolling at the campus and students began insisting on the right to express their opinions.
In 1948 students became angry over a faculty member they believed was grading too strictly, Bowman said. The faculty member actually lived in a dormitory alongside students, as did many faculty in that era who had difficulty finding housing elsewhere in the community, he said.
Students confronted the unpopular faculty member at his dorm room, and he ended up leaving campus because of the protest, Bowman said.
Bowman said the incident was “not a point of pride” since faculty should be able to set high standards for students without fear of losing their jobs. But he said the controversy also shows how students were beginning to assert their rights in disagreements with school administrators.
“Students began demanding their rights as students and as members of the community,” Bowman said.
A second incident that also was about students’ rights — the right to due process in student disciplinary matters — happened in 1953 and led to the formation of the first Student Government Association. Unlike the incident in 1948, however, the one in 1953 involved a dramatic response by administrators.
Students wanted representation on committees that dealt with student disciplinary matters. When administrators didn’t agree to their demand, students went on strike and refused to come to class. Administrators responded by shutting down the school cafeteria.
Fortunately, local residents who supported the students brought food to campus for them, Bowman said.
The confrontation eventually worked out for students, as ECSU would create what is now the Student Government Association.
Things have now progressed to a point where in 2022 the student government president is a member of the ECSU Board of Trustees, Bowman noted.
Janken asked Bowman about the role of President Walter Ridley, who led the institution during the 1960s.
Bowman called Ridley “a transformational leader.” Ridley tried to keep the support of the local business community. But students protested at a downtown business, W.T. Grant’s store, pushing to desegregate its lunch counter.
“Ridley was in a tough position,” Bowman said.
Ridley respected students and did not expel them when controversy erupted over student activism in the community, Bowman said.
Janken asked Bowman how Ridley managed that delicate balance.
Bowman cited as an example the way Ridley reacted when Gov. Luther Hodges sent letters to all college presidents asking what they were doing to stop the demonstrations.
“Ridley’s response exhibits the nuanced approach, that he wasn’t going on one side or the other,” Bowman said. “And you see the differences between how some of the other presidents reacted.”
But Ridley was certainly an advocate for students, according to Bowman.
“Ridley’s support throughout the 1960s I would say helped galvanize the community — especially in 1963,” Bowman said. “Because 1963 was much more of a challenge.”
The W.T. Grant operators did not have students arrested during the 1960 protest, he noted.
“In 1963, that was much more confrontational, more of a legal battle,” Bowman said. “And during that battle Ridley stood by his students. Ridley stood by students’ rights, and arguably the student body stood by them as well. Ridley to me had a strong role, because students respected Walter Ridley because Walter Ridley respected them.”
Janken asked Bowman to describe in greater detail the 1963 protests, arrests of students, and the ensuing court cases.
The protests started with just a handful of students who had been contacted by student activists from other colleges, Bowman said.
“In 1963, this was a much, much larger demonstration,” Bowman said.
Most downtown businesses in Elizabeth City were still segregated in 1963, he said.
“And the students had been inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s August 1963 ‘I Have A Dream’ speech,” Bowman said. “Some students were actually in Washington, D.C., heard that address, and it inspired them to go back.”
In the wake of that speech, hundreds of students returning for the fall semester in 1963 went into downtown businesses in Elizabeth City, and “this time there were arrests,” Bowman said.
Well over 100 students were arrested, he said.
When other students heard about the arrests they gathered after their afternoon classes and marched down Southern Avenue into downtown and to the jail, where they stood outside and sang songs of support for their fellow students, Bowman said.
Ultimately, the authorities prosecuted “only those they saw as the ringleaders,” Bowman said.
Norris Earl Francis Jr. was a quarterback on the football team and also a key campus leader, Bowman said.
“Francis was actually put on trial,” Bowman said. “So was his brother. So were a couple of others.”
They were arrested and put on trial for trespassing, he said. Bowman added that the N.C. General Assembly only a month or so earlier had increased the penalty for trespassing to up to a year in prison, which could include imprisonment at hard labor on a chain gang.
Bowman said the case shouldn’t even have gone to trial because the students had asked to be tried in federal court and the federal law would not have viewed their actions as trespassing.
The N.C. Supreme Court actually overturned their conviction because of the federal law, he said.
Students “took the high road and they continued the non-violence,” Bowman said.
“Compared to 1948, the campus had just grown so much, and really you see the influence of Ridley in that,” Bowman said.
The students never served their sentences but they did spend time in jail until they were bailed out, Bowman explained.
Some faculty members went downtown and bailed students out of jail using their own money, Bowman said.
“That was them making a statement,” Bowman said of the faculty actions.
The Daily Advance at the time supported the district court’s decision to convict the students and sentence them to hard labor, Bowman said. But by the late 1960s, the newspaper’s coverage had shifted to a more respectful and supportive approach of students.
Janken asked Bowman whether he thought the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the conviction had “chastened both the (local) government and the press.”
Bowman said that Elizabeth City at that time was served both by the Daily Advance and also the Norfolk Journal and Guide, a Black-owned newspaper published in Virginia.
In many ways the town at that time had two newspapers, one white and one Black, Bowman said.
Bowman said that in 1966 and 1967 The Daily Advance began criticizing the KKK and white backlash against the Civil Rights Movement, and then by 1968 the newspaper was fully supportive of civil rights and of student activism at what was then Elizabeth City State College.
“It’s a pleasant transformation to me,” Bowman said.
Bowman said he believes The Daily Advance began to recognize the nonviolence of the student activists and the violent backlash by whites.
“And they began to realize, there is a right side here, and the right side is the right side of the Civil Rights Movement,” Bowman said. “To me it’s great to see how the newspaper was willing to change and willing to evolve.”
Janken asked about student protests over the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
“There is some continuity but there is also some definite disconnect,” Bowman said. “One difference is that the Andrew Brown protests took place largely without Elizabeth City State student involvement,” Bowman said.
A main reason for that was that the shooting took place near the end of the semester and the university had shifted to online-only instruction at that point, he said.
“So the student body for the most part had left,” Bowman said.
“The news coverage was completely different than it was during ‘60 and ‘63,” Bowman said.
Press came from all over the country and they were interested in the fight for justice, he said.
“To me one point of continuity is that the demonstrations, like they were in ‘60, like they were in ‘63, like they were after the King assassination, were peaceful,” Bowman said.
There were “some outside groups” that didn’t frame the message quite the way he would have preferred, he said, “but the reality is that these demonstrations were nonviolent.”
Bowman noted that a small group of protesters continue to demonstrate daily. Bowman said he personally still has unanswered questions about the shooting.
“It breaks my heart, in many ways,” Bowman said.
He also noted that recently three people were murdered near where Brown was killed.
“One of them was a toddler, and it just breaks my heart,” he said, noting he has come to think of Elizabeth City as his home.
Bowman said he can’t really look at the Andrew Brown case right now as a historian because it is still so close in time.
“It isn’t over yet,” Bowman said. “We don’t have the answers. Hopefully one day we will know more of a complete story.”
At that point, he said, someone else might write an article similar to what he has written about the incidents from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.