It’s always important to be prepared for hurricanes and other emergencies — including the likelihood a catastrophic hurricane will eventually strike Elizabeth City.
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club heard that message at its weekly meeting Monday during a presentation by an emergency management student at Elizabeth City State University and the professor who heads ECSU’s emergency management degree program.
“We want to make sure that we’re prepared,” Kevin Kupietz, director of emergency management at ECSU, said in the presentation to the Rotary Club in the lunchtime meeting at Towne South Church of Christ.
The focus of emergency management, and what he continually emphasizes with students, is prevention, preparation and mitigation.
Kupietz’s message about storm preparation was timely. June 1 is considered the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Kupietz said a group of students in the program wanted to see what a storm surge could look like in Elizabeth City, and they found a public domain site that calculated storm surge probability in coastal areas. The site indicated a 100 percent probability of a 5-foot storm surge in Elizabeth City by 2050.
He noted that some places in the city already flood every time it rains.
In order to get out ahead of a catastrophic storm surge, some mitigation can take place ahead of time, Kupietz said. For example, trees can be planted in key areas and lagoons can be built, he said.
But that still won’t solve all the problems, and a critical part of the emergency response could be a quick evacuation, Kupietz said.
It’s always important to keep a bag packed next to your door for a sudden departure, whether because of a storm, a chemical spill or even a house fire, he said.
Angel Johnson, who is scheduled to graduate from ECSU in December with a degree in emergency management, also talked to the Rotarians about being ready to evacuate.
“You want something quick that you can grab,” she said.
The bag should include a first aid kit, emergency contact information including your doctor’s phone number, cash, batteries, non-persishable food items, prescription medications and a list of prescriptions, a change of clothes, and water, she said.
Residents should also have pet supplies ready and be prepared to take their pets with them, Johnson said. It’s also important to know which routes are open for evacuation and to make sure you have gas in your vehicle, she said.
Kupietz recommended that people check out the videos on emergency preparedness that are on a YouTube channel that ECSU emergency management students have created.
Good information is also available on the North Carolina Emergency Management website.
On another subject, Kupietz said ECSU has fared better than most universities in controlling cases on COVID-19 on campus. He said there were a number of reasons for that, but one was that emergency management students worked on a pandemic plan for the institution even before most people in the U.S. talking about the novel coronavirus.
Students came up with some pandemic protocols and some of those were implemented by the university, he said.