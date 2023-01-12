Das

Elizabeth City State University sociology and homeland security professor Shamayal Das addresses a class at ECSU Tuesday afternoon.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a grant of more than $300,000 to improve online tracking of sex trafficking.

Shyamal Das, an ECSU sociology professor and program coordinator for the university’s degree in homeland security, explained this week that he and some of his students are working to develop a computer model that will help police identify women who might be victims of sex trafficking.